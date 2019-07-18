Thursday, 18 July 2019

Left Offended by Tweets, Praise Violence

After being accused of racism based off of a series of tweets, President Trump doubled down on his remarks, defending his statement that you are free to leave the country if you don't like its current state. Dr. Duke Pesta points out the hypocrisy of the left crying racism at Trump.

In relation to the left finger pointing at Trump over words that he's said, they've not condemned (even praised) a recent violent attack at an ICE facility where they were direct inspiration.

