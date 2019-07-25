Border Agents Collar Hit Man, a Sex Fiend, and a Father Who Doesn’t Know Best

On any given day, border agents at the southwest frontier of the United States arrest a previously-deported murderer.

Or they might collar previously-deported sex fiend.

And they certainly apprehend drug smugglers almost every day.

But two of their latest arrests were at least a little unique: a convicted hit man and a methamphetamine trafficker who showed up as an innocent family man.

A Hit Man, a Sex Pervert, and a Dope Smuggler

Border agents caught the hit man and child molester on Saturday, Customs and Border Protection reported.

Agents at the Three Points Border Station, about 25 miles southwest of Tucson, collared Jose Jauna-Zapata, 35, near Sells, another 36 miles west.

Zapata, yet another Guatemalan illegal alien undoubtedly “fleeing violence,” as the open-borders left would say, “was previously convicted of murder for hire and served three years imprisonment in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania in 2008,” CBP reported.

Then agents arrested yet another child molester, a quotidian routine. They collared Victor Rodriguez-Galven, 40, near the Douglas Port of Entry, about 120 southeast of Tucson.

Rodriguez-Galven, a previously-deported Mexican, CBP reported, served 42 months in New York for “sexual conduct against a child in the second degree, and endangering the welfare of a child.”

Both men were charged with immigration violations.

More Drug, People Smuggling

Yuma Border Sector agents arrested a Mexican at checkpoint in Blythe, California, about 100 miles north of Yuma, Arizona.

With him were his pregnant wife and three kids, CBP reported. As is typical, a drug-sniffing dog caught of whiff of something funny that turned out to be 5.3 pounds of meth worth $12,190.

The smuggler had wrapped the dangerous contraband around his waist, which just might go to show that father doesn’t always know best.

His wife is a lawful permanent resident. Border agents released her. Undoubtedly, she had no idea that her husband was transporting drugs into the United States.

On Saturday, border agents at the Calexico East Port of Entry, also in California, stopped a 190-pound shipment of meth that smugglers packed inside the gas tank of a charter bus.

Once again, drug-sniffing dogs picked up the scent of the drugs, which led to “45 wrapped packages of methamphetamine hidden in a non-factory compartment inside the diesel tank,” CBP reported.

Street value: $304,000.

Agents arrested the Mexican driver.

Along with all the drugs agents seized, yet again they stopped a tractor-trailer that was packed to the roof with illegal aliens.

On July 17, agents stopped the rig when the agency’s dog picked the smell of drugs and people. “The driver of the vehicle granted consent to a non-intrusive VACIS scan of the vehicle,” CBP reported.

Inside were 31 illegals from Mexico and The Northern Triangle: Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

Photo: AP Images