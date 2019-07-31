Rape Suspect Collared in New Orleans Had TPS; More Sex Perverts Stopped at Border

The southwest frontier of the United States isn’t the only place immigration and other law-enforcement authorities encounter your average illegal-alien rape suspect.

While Border Patrol agents arrest previously deported criminals almost every day somewhere in Texas, Arizona, or California, they also collar them in cities, living among potential victims, waiting to attack the unsuspecting, thanks to protection from the federal government.

On July 18, Border Patrol agents and others with the U.S. Marshal’s Service collared an illegal-alien rape suspect still in the United States thanks to something called Temporary Protected Status, which blocks the federal government from deporting illegals who receive TPS.

At the border, meanwhile, agents caught two more sex perverts.

Salvadoran Rape Suspect

The rape suspect with TPS protection is a Salvadoran named Andres Fuentes-Castro, Customs and Border Protection reported yesterday.

Fuentes-Castro, the agency reported, should have been deported in 2007 when border agents in the New Orleans sector caught him in Baton Rouge. But as per usual, they had to release him because someone in the federal bureaucracy thought he deserved protection from deportation. That is, he had TPS.

A child paid for that generosity.

Reported CBP, “Castro was again arrested July 18 by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, of which a NOLA Sector agent is a member, on three counts of 1st Degree Rape against a child between 2014 and 2016. Shortly after his arrest, it was found that Castro had failed to update his Temporary Protected Status, nor had he returned to his home country once his status expired in 2010.”

Fuentes-Castro, who undoutedly concocted an elaborate tale to get TPS to begin with, will face trial in Baton Rouge for first degree rape. Then he will be deported, only to be arrested again, most likely, when border agents catch him trying to re-enter the country, as so many do.

TPS is a designation from the secretary of Homeland Security that says a country is so dangerous that its nationals cannot return safely. Or perhaps, the country “is unable to handle the return of its nationals adequately.”

Whatever the case, once the secretary designates a country as deserving TPS, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services can grant that nation’s citizens permission to stay in the United States until they can return home safely.

Once an individual gets TPS, he cannot be removed from the United States, USCIS says, or “detained by DHS on the basis of his or her immigration status in the United States.”

Thus was Fuentes-Castro freed, CBP alleged, to rape a child.

USCIS says “TPS is a temporary benefit that does not lead to lawful permanent resident status or give any other immigration status,” but as a practical matter, that’s exactly what it does.

“In practice,” explained Mark Krikorian, executive director for the Center for Immigration Studies, “TPS is renewed as many times as necessary to ensure that no one is deported. Only in the smallest of cases, involving a few dozen or at most a few hundred people, has this ‘temporary’ status actually been ended without everyone getting a green card, and as far as I know, no one has ever been made to leave because they lost TPS.”

A federal court blocked President Trump from ending TPS for El Salvador.

Sex Offenders Collared

Meanwhile, at the border, agents arrested two more sex perverts on Saturday.

Early on Saturday morning, agents in the El Centro Border were working about 12 miles east of the Calexico West Port of Entry when they spotted an illegal alien trying to enter the country, CBP reported. They arrested the border-jumper and learned that he was Gregoria Nero-Basilio, a convicted child molester.

The 26-year-old Mexican illegal spent 12 months in prison for three counts of child sexual abuse in Utah in 2004.

Border agents in the Tucson Sector caught another pervert just outside of Ajo, about halfway between Yuma and Tucson.

Agents were watching the border west of the Port of Lukeville when they apprehended 16 Guatemalan and Honduran nationals, CBP reported. Among the group of vagabonds was Pedro Nolasco-Garcia, a 52-year-old previously-deported Guatemalan. In 2015 in Jacksonville, Florida, he was convicted of lewd or lascivious conduct and failure to register as a sex offender.

Image: FOTOKIA via iStock / Getty Images Plus