ICE Has Dumped More Than 215K Illegals Into Interior U.S.

The latest data show that the Trump administration is permitting the Central American “migrants,” who are crossing the border at nearly 3,600 per day, to colonize the United States.

ICE has loosed more than 215,000 illegals on unsuspecting Americans since December, every one of them a member of a “family unit” that might have been a fake, as The New American reported today.

In other words, the Trump administration has not stopped catch and release, as the president promised to do.

The Numbers

The Washington Examiner obtained the latest catch-and-release data from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which often releases illegals in families nearly as soon as they are caught, without vetting.

Reported the Examiner:

218,400 people who either illegally entered the country or showed up without proper documentation at a port of entry along the southwest border were let go from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody and set free in the U.S. between Dec. 21, 2018 through July 28.

All of those released were family units, which means each person arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border with a child or parent. Adults sometimes travel with children they are unrelated to and claim to be a family.

The court must release the migrants pursuant to a ridiculous court settlement, and as the Examiner noted, “a person applying for asylum this month is in line with approximately 900,000 cases in front of him or her. Families released from custody may live in any part of the U.S. while they await their court date.”

Most of the time, as TNA has reported, those families don’t show up for court. Last month, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAlleenan told the Senate Judiciary Committee that 90 percent of such “family units” skip their court hearings.

And “family units,” CBP data show, are booming at the border:

The number of families coming to the U.S. illegally and then claiming a credible fear of returning home shot up six-fold in the first six months of fiscal 2019 compared to the same time span last year. From October through April, 248,000 family members were taken into custody compared to 49,000 last year.

As of June 30, more than 390,000 people who arrived with a family member have been arrested by Border Patrol. Another 37,000 people applied for asylum at ports of entry, according to Customs and Border Protection data. Roughly 360,000 are from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

About 82,300 illegals were dumped on Americans in San Antonio, the Examiner reported, while, 74,700 landed in El Paso. Phoenix was hit with a tsunami of 41,000, while San Diego suffered a drenching of 20,400.

Such is the damage from the deluge in Yuma that the mayor declared an emergency.

In June, the Examiner reported, Mark Morgan, the acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, testified before the U.S. Senate on Tuesday and said that ICE would free 650,000 illegals by the end of the year.

The number of illegals caught at the border thus far this year is likely more than 800,000, given the rate at which they were entering the country at the close of June.

Tuesday Testimony

The question is how many of those “family units” that ICE released are really families.

As TNA reported earlier today, Morgan told the Senate’s Homeland Security Committee that CBP has caught 5,800 fake family units at the border, and that his agency typically releases so-called families within 48 hours, which means vetting them is impossible.

The illegals come, as Morgan said, because they can “grab a kid,” claim they are a “family unit” to prompt a quick release, then disappear, never to be seen again.

Problem is, without proper vetting, border agents don’t know who they are releasing. The border-jumping illegal might be a gang member or a sex fiend, or worse, carry a communicable disease.

Entering the country with all those Central American “families,” which Democrats hope to keep coming so the country is swamped demographically, are Africans from the Congo who might be infected with Ebola virus, a deadly killer.

The World Health Organization recently declared the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo a major global health crisis. As of July 28, the virus had killed 1,790 of the 2,671 infected.

Last month, the Center for Immigration Studies reported that 35,000 Africans are headed for the border.

Photo of “migrant caravan” in Mexico: AP Images