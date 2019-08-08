ICE Arrests 680 Suspected Illegals in Mississippi Raids

The rule of law has gained an unexpected victory.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carried out raids at seven Mississippi food-processing plants on Wednesday, arresting 680 workers in what is being described as the largest such single-state operation in the nation’s history.

The raids targeted the facilities of five companies, including a Koch Foods Inc. chicken plant in Morton. Mississippi is America’s fifth-largest chicken producer. The demand of low-wage labor has made it a magnet for illegal immigration.

Peco Foods Inc., Canton and Sebastopol, PH Food Inc., MP Food Inc., and Pearl River Foods Inc. were also targeted.

“We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation and are navigating a potential disruption of operations,” Peco Foods said in a statement.

About 600 ICE agents were involved in the operation across the seven plants, surrounding the perimeters to avoid workers from escaping. Some tried to flee on foot but were captured in the parking lot.

Workers who were able to demonstrate legal status in the country were allowed to leave the plant after having the trunks of their vehicles searched.

Illegal alien detainees were transported via bus to a hangar at Mississippi Air National Guard base in Flowood. They were given plastic wrist bands and had their belongings deposited in plastic bags before being formed into seven lines (one for each workplace), with fingerprint scanners and document printers at each station.

ICE acting director Mike Albence said the raids could be the largest-ever workplace operation in a single state and had been in the works for months. He asserted that the companies involved could be charged with knowingly hiring illegal workers and would be investigated for wage, tax, and document fraud.

The raids were censured by defenders of illegal aliens.

“This will affect the economy,” said Maria Isabel Ayala, a child-care worker for plant employees. “Without them here, how will you get your chicken?”

Bill Chandler, executive director of the Mississippi Immigrant Rights Alliance, called the operation “another effort to drive Latinos out of Mississippi.”

“This is the same thing that Trump is doing at the border with the Border Patrol,” Chandler added.

Albence said the raids are “racially-neutral” and based on evidence of illegal residency.

The Trump administration has continued the practice of workplace raids that was largely abandoned under the Obama White House. Last year, immigration enforcement targeted an Ohio landscaping company and a Tennessee meatpacking plant. The owner of the Tennessee plant was ultimately sentenced to 18 months in prison for hiring illegal workers.

An official with Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) said that “worksite enforcement efforts are equally focused on aliens who unlawfully seek work in the U.S. as well as the employers who knowingly hire them.”

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst maintained that “the execution of federal search warrants today was simply about enforcing the rule of law in our state and throughout our great country.”

He concluded: “I commend these federal agents, our state and local law enforcement partners, and our federal prosecutors for their professionalism and dedication to ensure that those who violate our laws are held accountable.”

Luis Miguel