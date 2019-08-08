Fewer Illegals Jump Border in July, But More Than 1M Will Cross by Sept. 30

The number of illegal aliens who jumped the border or showed up at ports of entry in July dropped more than 20 percent from June.

But numbers from Customs and Border Protection still show that illegal aliens are hitting the border at a rate of more than 2,500 per day.

And the total for the year approaches one million, as The New American reported it would when CBP published its figures for June.

The Numbers

CBP’s latest data show that 82,049 illegals hit the southwest frontier in July, a 21.4-percent drop from June’s 104,367. It’s a 43.1-percent drop from May’s high for fiscal 2019 of 144,266.

That brings the total for fiscal 2019, which began October 1, well past 800,000 to 862,785.

At the rate illegals are crossing the border now, 2,647 per day, the 900,000 mark will arrive on August 14.

The number of illegals apprehended in between ports of entry in July was 71,999, and break down as follows:

• Unaccompanied minors: 5,561

• Family units: 42,566

• Single adults: 23,872

That brings the total number of illegals apprehended between ports of entry for fiscal 2019 to 760,370.

The number of inadmissibles stopped at ports of entry in July was 10,050 with this breakdown:

• Unaccompanied minors: 291

• Family units: 4,344

• Single adults: 5,326

• Accompanied minor: 89

The total number of inadmissibles apprehended at ports of entry for the year is 102,415.

Still Coming as Families

The data show that illegals are still trying to cross as “family units,” with 46,910, or 57.2 percent, so designated in July.

Out of the 862,785 who have crossed this year, 474,787 have crossed in “families.” That’s 55 percent.

Illegals cross in “families” because they know they will be released, border officials say.

Border officials have also caught at least 6,000 fake families, CBP chief Mark Morgan recently told a Senate subcommittee. Indeed, such is the incentive that illegals are “renting” children to cross the border with, in the hope border officials won’t catch the fakery, which is sometimes accomplished with phony birth certificates and other ID.

Numbers Still Not Good

The improvement in July’s number isn’t what it seems. While the number of illegals who crossed is lower than June’s, and much lower than May’s, it far exceeds the numbers CBP posted from October through February.

In the first month of the fiscal year, 60,786 crossed, which means July’s number is 35-percent more. And it’s 31.3-percent higher than November’s 62,464.

And compared to last year, the picture is even worse. Last July, 40,149 illegals crossed. This year’s figure is 104.3 percent higher. And it’s 58.2 percent higher than it was in May 2018, the biggest month of the year, at 51,862.

As well, with nearly two full months left in fiscal 2019, the total so far is 65.6 percent more than fiscal 2018’s total of 521,090.

By September 30, if the daily crossing rate from August 1 forward remains where it was on July 31 — again, 2,647 — the year’s total will hit 900,000 by about August 13 or 14. The million mark will be passed about September 19.

Another 161,467 illegals could cross by September 30, the close of fiscal 2019. The total for the year would be 1,024,252.

That’s about the population of San Jose, California.