ICE Workplace Raids Put More Black Americans To Work; Biden, Union Boss Upset

A steady stream of real Americans showed up to apply for jobs at the Koch Foods poultry plant in Forest, Mississippi, after last week’s immigration raid knocked a hole in the company’s workforce.

Most of the applicants after the raid, which netted 680 illegal aliens, were black, the Associated Press reported, and ready to work.

Black Americans are most affected by the importation of cheap labor, a fact seemingly lost on Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden and AFL-CIO chieftain Richard Trumka, both of whom denounced the raids.

Biden, in fact, said workplace raids must end, as Breitbart.com noted, and has called for more of what he termed “legal” immigration, which would lower wages.

Dozens Apply

Wednesday’s raids hit a number of poultry plants in the state and immediately led Koch to contact the state Department of Employment Security to get help finding workers. Indeed, the Clarion Ledger of Jackson reported, Koch contacted the agency the same day, and by Monday, real Americans were lining up at a fair to “do the jobs Americans won’t do.”

“The parking lot at the WIN Job Center here was full,” the newspaper reported, as “about 25 to 30 people showed up to apply for jobs at Koch Foods' nearby poultry processing plant. Of those, about an equal number were black, white or Latino.”

One black American who applied hopes for $12 an hour hanging frozen birds. “That’s not bad to start, and it can always go up,” Kamerio Whitley told the newspaper.

The Associated Press reported that “job seekers flocked to an employment fair Monday in hopes of filling some of those now-empty positions,” and said almost all were black: “By 10 a.m., a crowd of dozens was on hand, and a steady stream of people came and went. Most were black and spoke with accents from the American South. A few appeared white or Hispanic.”

In any event, the raids were a boon to black Americans who want steady work.

Mark Krikorian, of the Center for Immigration Studies, explained that poultry companies typically avoid hiring blacks.

“Who are the American workers they are ignoring? Black workers” he told Breitbart.com. “Let’s face it — the employers did not want to hire black workers. They see them as more trouble than they are worth if they can hire illegal immigrants from Latin America instead. In effect, these anti-border groups on the left are conspiring with employers to elbow out black Americans from these jobs.”

In 2017, a workplace raid on a large Swiss-owned bakery in Chicago removed 800 illegal-alien workers and forced the company hire new workers, almost all of whom were black and paid $4 an hour more than the illegals.

Biden, Trumka: Bring in the Cheap Labor

That truth is apparently lost on Democrat vice presidential candidate Joe Biden, who favors bringing in more cheap labor. A steady flow of “migrants” not only lowers wages but also provides more welfare recipients who will become Democrat voters.

Biden tweeted that the immigration raid that boosted black employment was cruel to immigrants.

“This is who Donald Trump is: a president determined to terrorize immigrant communities and rip apart families — at the border and across our country,” Biden wrote. “The question is, who are we? I believe we are a nation that will end these cruel policies and make Trump a one-term president.”

Most all the Democrat candidates favor more cheap labor, but Biden has been quite voluble about bringing in more Third World immigrants via “legal” immigration to lower wage rates, as Breitbart noted of the candidates’ debate on July 30. “This country can tolerate a heck of a lot more people," he said. “Anybody that crosses the [graduation] stage with a PhD., you should get a green card for seven years. We should keep them here,” Biden said.

Biden ally Trumka, the union boss, also opposed the raids, a sign that union officialdom now favors foreign workers over Americans: “We condemn these raids in the strongest possible terms and pledge our full support to @UFCW and the working people of Mississippi as they work to win justice for all those who were unfairly targeted.”

Trumka didn’t explain to his union members why it was “unfair” to target workers who employed in violation of the law.

However welcome the raids were, they didn’t end on a good note. Federal agents quickly released almost half the illegals they caught, and none of those who hired the illegals, the Clarion Ledger reported, have been charged with a crime.

Image: FlamingoImages via iStock / Getty Images Plus