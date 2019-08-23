Friday, 23 August 2019

Stefan Molyneux on the Lunacy of Open Borders

Written by 

In this episode of Duke's Take, Dr. Pesta continues his interview with Stefan Molyneux, the founder and host of Freedomain Radio, the largest and most popular philosophical show in the world. Molyneux discusses the economic ramifications of open borders and mass migration on the United States.

