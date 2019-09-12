Illegals Now Leaving Yelp-like Ratings on the Best Illegal-enabling Services

If you want to know why Invasion USA continues apace, look no further than Big Migration, a lucrative racket so brazen that border-jumping migrants “can now offer Yelp-style reviews for attaining the finest in illegal alien–enabling services, not just in one’s choice of smuggling coyote, but in all the vast numbers of choices in NGOs offering shelters and services,” writes American Thinker’s Monica Showalter. So much for illegals being “in the shadows.”

It’s just one of many outrages outlined in border security crusader Michelle Malkin’s new book Open Borders Inc: Who’s Funding America’s Destruction?, which was released Tuesday. As for the illegals review site, Breitbart provides a relevant excerpt from the book:

The Mexico City region hosts a multitude of casas de migrantes [homes for migrants]. The El Samaritano migrant house provides meals, baths, medical care, and phone services. It is conveniently located along the train tracks, and has become an inevitable magnet for narcotics and human trafficking. “We will be here until the last migrant passes through,” El Samaritano’s Sister Rosa Bogado vowed to a Miami Herald reporter. At Casa Mambré, a special LGBTQI unit houses transgender migrants who receive separate shelter and psychotherapy services. Casa Tochán (which means “our house” in Nahuatl) teaches guests how to do woodwork and sell artisan crafts. Families bunking at CAFEMIN (Casa de Acogida, Formación y Empoderamiento de la Mujer y Internacional y Nacional, or “House for Shelter, Training and Empowerment of International and National Women”) bake bread and receive asylum advice. Casa del Migrante de Saltillo is gated and has “stunning” mountain views and close proximity to the train tracks. It provides three free meals a day and sells additional snacks and calling cards. Canada, the Netherlands, and the European Union provide donations to the migrant shelter.

Next up: Yelp ratings and TripAdvisor reviews for illegal alien shelters? (I say this only half tongue in cheek. There is already a site called Contratados.org, which is billed as a Yelp or TripAdvisor-style tool that “lets migrant workers rate their experience of recruiters or employers online, by voicemail or by text message.”)

It’s no stretch saying that illegals are now a preferred class in the United States, given preference over citizens in various ways (not all, of course). Every single Democrat presidential contender has advocated giving illegals free healthcare, for example, and outlaw municipalities — euphemistically called “sanctuary cities” — abet alien lawbreaking. Is there a group of citizens granted sanctuary when violating a law it finds inconvenient?

Another example is the “separating children from their parents” narrative. Never mind how a study found that a third of illegals weren’t related to the kids they brought with them (the children are there to ensure favorable treatment). Never mind that the separation is often for the youngsters’ benefit, since some are sexually abused. The reality is that citizens are separated from their kids every day.

Commit a crime that gets you hauled off to the pokey — let’s say, tax evasion — and your children don’t go with you. In fact, if the action against you leaves no parent or guardian in your home, your kids may end up in foster care. No one complains about this, either. Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson illustrated the double standard well last year in the video below.

Then, pointing out that illegals are treated better than homeless Americans, Breitbart reported in 2014 that “U.S. taxpayers are providing the illegal immigrants with housing, food, education, health care, recreation, vocational training, family unification, and even legal counsel. In the face of providing such amenities to the migrants, there are hundreds of thousands of U.S. citizens — including families and children — who remain without a home or food.”

In a similar vein, I wrote in June about how Made-up Sexual Status (MUSS, or “transgender”) illegals are getting unlimited free healthcare, including dental; gratis legal aid; self-beautification counseling; taxpayer-funded recreation that includes Zumba classes; and more.

Next, the Center for Immigration Studies reported last year on four other situations in which illegals get preferential treatment, including one where an illegal-alien family will get food stamps while a citizen family with identical income won’t.

Perhaps even more outrageously, Americans are subject to strict security procedures, and must show legal documents, when traveling. Yet unknown-quantity illegals are allowed to saunter into our nation “undocumented,” to use an immigrationist term, and are sometimes released into the interior.

So “Americans are living on Orange Alert if they make a domestic flight, but their borders are open,” as commentator Mark Steyn put it last year. “You’re the chumps of the planet for going along with it.”

“We’re bifurcating into a society where the law-abiding are subject to ever more onerous constraints,” he later observed, “while the avowedly lawless are somehow venerated and fetishized” (video below).

Yet it’s not hard to understand this preferential treatment. Eighty-five to 90 percent of our immigrants come from the Third World, and 70 to 90 percent of this group votes for Democrats upon naturalization. These figures are likely even higher for illegals, who, the Democrats figure, will eventually be granted amnesty. This means they’ll be Democrat voters, too (and some are voting already).

So the statists are importing foot soldiers, with the intent of changing the population and electorate permanently and in a way that cements their power. They’re just looking out for their future — and you’re not part of it.

Graphic: Zerbor/iStock/Getty Images Plus