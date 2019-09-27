Border Agents Apprehend More Felons, Gang Members, Sex Criminals Included

The Border Patrol had another banner week catching the put-upon “migrants” who are running from violence and poverty in Mexico and Central America, at least the way the open borders crowd sees them.

Among the “migrants” were five gang members, two convicted sex perverts, and a convicted felon. Five of the bunch were previously deported.

Given the number of sex criminals who won’t stay deported, one must surmise they believe the United States is a more profitable hunting ground for victims than the old hometown.

Gang Bangers and Sex Fiends

Agents caught the gang members in Texas and California.

On Thursday morning, agents near Roma, Texas, caught a Salvadoran illegal just after he jumped the border, undoubtedly hoping he’d pass as another innocent migrant. He belonged to MS-13, Customs and Border Protection reported, the gang whose members declare their Roma, Texas.

On Saturday, agents at the border station in McAllen, Texas, caught another Salvadoran illegal, that one a member of the 18th Street gang.

On Saturday and Sunday, border agents in the El Centro Sector collared two ganbangers, one a member of the Sureños gang, another with MS-13.

Agentes nabbed the first about three miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry, CBP reported. “Record checks revealed the man, a 42-year-old Mexican national, was previously charged and convicted for the transport and sale of illegal narcotics.”

Those crimes, committed in California, earned him a year in prison and five years probation. He confessed membership in the Sureños gang “with affiliations to the Florencia 13 gang.”

Authorities have kicked him out the United States multiple times, most recently on January 13, 2007.

Next day, 12 miles east of the Calexico port, they caught the second MS-13 member after he jumped the border in an oft-used smuggling corridor, the agency reported, That estimable character is a 29-year-old Salvadoran illegal with multiple deportations, mostly recently on August 15, 2018.

Last week, agents at Eagle Pass, Texas, caught yet the third MS-13 member. The 26-year-old Salvadoran thug, deported in December of 2018, CBP reported, as an “extensive criminal history to include abduction and kidnapping, robbery, obstruction of justice and felonious assault.”

Agents in the El Centro Sector also collared the first of the two sex offenders on Saturday.

They caught the pervert as he jumped the border a little east of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry, CBP reported. A records check showed that the Mexican illegal, Mario Valladolid, 39, “was convicted of sexual assault in 2004 in the state of Utah.”

After serving his prison sentence, immigration authorities deported him on December 12, 2016.

CBP added that agents in the El Centro have caught and deported 23 illegals “convicted or wanted on sexual assault charges after they entered the United States illegally.”

On Monday, agents in the Tucson Sector nailed the second sex pervert, Henry Zelaray-Flores, 32, near Sells, Arizona, after he crossed the border illegally.

“Records checks revealed Zelaya-Flores was convicted of “indecency with a child in 2016 by Dallas County, Texas, and received a two-year sentence,” CBP reported. Immigration agents deported the molester in June 2017.

On Monday, agents in the Yuma Border Sector neary Blythe, California, collared a 29-year-old, previously-deported felon after they stopped a vehicle on Interstate 10. Two occupants were in the vehicle.

The Mexican illegal, the agency reported, had a “a felony conviction for carrying a concealed weapon out of Kernsville, North Carolina, and a 2017 conviction in Phoenix for child/vulnerable adult abuse.”

Trump Was Right

On June 16, 2015 in his presidential campaign announcement, then-candidate Donald Trump sent the mainstream media and its Democrat allies into a frothing rage when he said the United States had become a “dumping ground” for the world’s problems.

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best,” Trump said. “They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

“But I speak to border guards and they tell us what we’re getting,” Trump concluded. “They’re sending us not the right people.”

It appears Trump’s entirely accurate evaluation of Mexican illegals applies to Central Americans.

Photo: Phototreat/iStock/Getty Images Plus