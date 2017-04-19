Wednesday, 19 April 2017

Will Trump's Nomination for CBP Commissioner Be More of the Same?

Current CBP Acting Commissioner, Kevin McAleenan, was recently nominated by President Trump to become the official Commissioner of the same agency. Department of Homeland Security expert Andy Ramirez breaks down McAleenan’s resumé, which begins all the way back to the origins of CBP, and whether this choice as commissioner is a fresh set of leadership, or more of the same.

