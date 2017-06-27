New Veritas Video Exposes CNN as Fake News

"Fake news" has been swarming the headlines lately. Now, additinal confirmation of fake news on the part of a major network — CNN — is being exposed by Project Veritas on a hidden camera. The team caught CNN Producer John Bonifield admitting that the Russia-Trump narrative is “mostly b******t right now” and that “we don't have any big giant proof.”

Bonifield added, against the interest of his employer that “I just feel like they don’t really have it but they want to keep digging.” He even said: “And so I think the president is probably right to say, like, look, you are witch hunting me. Like, you have no smoking gun. You have no real proof.”

Yet, despite “no real proof,” the Russia-Trump narrative has been given emphasis over other stories. In the video, Bonifield explains that it comes directly from the CEO, Jeff Zucker:

Just to give you some context, President Trump pulled out of the climate accords and for a day and half we covered the climate accords. And the CEO of CNN said in our internal meeting, he said good job everybody covering the climate accords, but we're done with that, let's get back to Russia.

Why is CNN flogging this false narrative? According to Bonifield, it's about “ratings.” But of course, there are other consequences in addition to getting better ratings, very much including the effect CNN’s fake news has on the public perception of the Trump presidency and its legitimacy.

For more information, please watch the Project Veritas video below:

