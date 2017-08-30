How Globalists Like Condi Rice Lie about Patriots and the John Birch Society

In this video, The New American exposes how globalists such as Condoleeza Rice of the Bush administration use incredibly dishonest tactics to smear patriots in general and the John Birch Society in particular. After the violence in Charlottesville, Rice attacked JBS and sandwiched it between the KKK and Nazis--something she knows very well is absurd. In fact, JBS has always represented exactly the opposite: opposition to racism and anti-Semitism, prominent Jewish and black leaders and members, support for liberty, opposition to National Socialism and all forms of socialism, and more. On the other hand, Rice, who helped get America involved in the illegal and disastrous wars that led to the genocide of Christians in the Middle East, served under a president whose own family was literally involved in helping to finance the Nazi war machine. Rice is a member of the globalist swamp known as the Council on Foreign Relations, which the JBS has been very effective in exposing. That is why she uses dishonesty to smear the Birchers. But patriots should be encouraged: If there was any legitimate criticism of JBS, she would have used that instead of dishonesty. By contrast, the JBS uses only the truth and the facts. Join us today!
