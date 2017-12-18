Deep State “Intelligence” Agencies Are Out of Control

In this video, part of a series on the Deep State, The New American's Alex Newman exposes the “intelligence community” component of the “Deep State.” Among other concerns, Newman highlights how these bureaucracies have supported both jihad terrorism and communism, even while using the threat of both to seize more power and perpetrate abuses. The video also reveals how the “intelligence” agencies do some of the dirty work — including murder — of the Deep State Behind the Deep State. In this video, Newman shines light on the crimes of the CIA, the NSA, the DIA, and others, and how Americans must work to rein them in if liberty and the Constitution are going to survive. To learn about the rest of the Deep State, and even the Deep State Behind the Deep State, make sure to check out the rest of the videos in this series.
