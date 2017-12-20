Deep State Behind the Deep State: Council on Foreign Relations, Bilderberg, Trilaterals

In this video, part of a series by The New American on the "Deep State," Alex Newman exposes three secretive organizations that are at the center of the "Deep State behind the Deep State." These are the Council on Foreign Relations, the Bilderberg network, and the Trilateral Commission. Taken together, these organizations and the individuals involved with them play a crucial role in setting policy in America and worldwide--regardless of which political party is supposedly in power. Described by David Rockefeller as a "secret cabal" of "conspirators" seeking a "one-world" system, these globalist fanatics would destroy American liberty and independence if given the chance. To preserve freedom and liberate America from the clutches of these Deep State operatives, Alex says we must expose them and organize to stop them.
Related videos:
Part 1 - Deep State Bureaucracy Wages War on America, Trump, Constitution
Part 2 - Deep State “Intelligence” Agencies Are Out of Control
Related links:
Bilderberg: Where Big Business and Big Government Plot Globalism
The EU: Regionalization Trumps Sovereignty