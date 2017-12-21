The Role of Secret Societies in the Deep State

In this video, part of a series by The New American magazine on the Deep State, Alex Newman looks at the occult element of the Deep State: the secret societies. He also touches on the historical Illuminati founded by Adam Weishaupt, which concerned George Washington and played a key role in the French Revolution. Today, bringing together many of America's top leaders, secret organizations such as the Bohemian Grove and the Skull and Bones society of death at Yale have become incredibly influential in America. Their members run Congress, the Supreme Court, the mega-banks, often the White House, and more. And yet, the establishment media, which is led by members of these societies, rarely says a peep about them. It's time to shine the light into the darkness.
