Friday, 22 December 2017

Deep State Money Men: Rockefeller, Rothschild, Soros

In this video, part of a series exposing the Deep State, The New American magazine's Alex Newman follows the money to show who is really behind the throne. From the Rockefellers and the Rothschilds to George Soros, these money men stash the billions and trillions they loot from humanity in tax-exempt foundations. Then, they use their ill-gotten, tax-free wealth to promote globalism, socialism, technocracy and evil in America and around the world. But as any good criminal investigator knows, to solve the crime, it helps to "follow the money." And when the money is followed, the big picture becomes clear.

 

