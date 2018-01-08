Top Risks: Globalist Guru Ian Bremmer's Report Is a Deep State Hit Piece on Trump

Over the past week, Ian Bremmer and Clifford Kupchan have been all over the news with their latest report, Top Risks 2018. The co-authors of the highly touted annual report on geopolitical risks are, respectively, president and chairman of the Eurasia Group, reported to be “the world’s largest political risk consultancy.” CBS, Time, BusinessInsider.com, Yahoo! News, MSN News, Bloomberg News, the Wall Street Journal, etc., have all rushed to put the Bremmer-Kupchan prognostications into headlines.

“Let’s be honest: 2018 doesn’t feel good,” the report pessimistically begins. “Yes, markets are soaring and the economy isn’t bad, but citizens are divided. Governments aren’t doing much governing. And the global order is unraveling.”

Let’s be real honest: The Bremmer-Kupchan report is a hit piece on President Donald Trump and another desperate Deep State effort to save the “global order” — the New World Order — that the organized globalists see as seriously threatened by the president’s “America First” agenda. Bremmer and Kupchan are both prominent members of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), the premier brain trust that has been promoting world government and the erosion of America’s national sovereignty for nearly a century. They have also been cheerleaders for Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Germany’s Angela Merkel, China’s Xi Jinping, NAFTA, the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), the European Union, and, well, virtually all things globalist in nature. For instance, as we reported five years ago (CFR Applauds European Union’s “Real Subversion of Sovereignty”), Bremmer was one of four prominent “experts” on a Council on Foreign Relations panel in 2013 that argued in favor of empowering the G20 with the ability to override national sovereignty. Bremmer, of course, infamously commented, “The EU is much more significant. There’s real subversion of sovereignty by the EU that works.” It is clear from the context and tone of his remark that: a) he fully recognizes that the EU is engaged in a steady process of subverting the national sovereignty of its member states, and; b) he heartily approves of this subversion, both as to its object and its effectiveness. (A video recording of the CFR panel discussion can be viewed at the link above.)

“Today’s strongest leaders show little interest in civil society or common values,” the Eurasia group authors lament, in their latest Top Risks report. By which they mean, of course, that they fear Trump may actually dismantle some of the Big Government programs that have proliferated unabated from FDR’s New Deal on through Obama’s royal reign, as well as the steady empowerment of the United Nations and other international institutions. “In the 20 years since we started Eurasia Group, the global environment has had its ups and downs. But if we had to pick one year for a big unexpected crisis — the geopolitical equivalent of the 2008 financial meltdown — it feels like 2018. Sorry.”

According to Bremmer and Kupchan, “The election of Donald Trump as US president has accelerated the descent into a Hobbesian state of international politics.” The Hobbesian reference, common among the globalist intelligentsia, insinuates that Trump’s America First program will cause the world to degenerate into a savage “state of nature,” what 16th-century British philosopher Thomas Hobbes famously called the "war of all against all" (bellum omnium contra omnes). The view of the one-world globalists is that national sovereignty and nationalism are antithetical to peaceful cooperation and inevitably lead to conflict and war. Only their “world order” model, in which nations are steadily swallowed up in a an ever-growing, centralized world government — led by elite “wise men,” as they are wont to refer to themselves — can offer hope to the world, they insist.

“The world is now closer to geopolitical depression than to a reversion to past stability,” say the Asia Group seers. “'America First' and the policies that flow from it have eroded the US-led order and its guardrails, while no other country or set of countries stands ready or interested in rebuilding it … significantly increasing global risk. We now see more clearly a world without leadership.”

The all-seeing, all-wise Ian Bremmer is the go-to oracle for the “mainstream” media. He is a foreign affairs columnist and editor-at-large at Time, a senior global affairs contributor for CBS News, and writes for the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, Foreign Policy, Foreign Affairs, the New York Times, and other voices of the anti-Trump establishment thought cartel. He is a frequent commentator on CBS, CNBC, CNN, NPR, BBC, Fox News, Bloomberg News, and other networks.

However, the celebrated guru has been far from infallible. One of his biggest fails was his prediction (and, obviously, also his hope) that Hillary Clinton would win the 2016 presidential race. “US voters will not elect Mr. Donald Trump president,” Bremmer told his global audience in September, 2016. “Earning the Republican nomination depended only on winning the support of enough regular Republican voters who are angry with social and economic changes under way in the US. In Mr Trump's case, his message brought him just under 14 million of these voters. But winning the presidency means capturing a much broader segment of a very diverse electorate. To beat Mrs Hillary Clinton, he'll need to win between 65 and 70 million votes, and he remains intensely unpopular with women, most minority groups and university-educated white voters.”

Oops! Well, he wasn’t especially prescient on that one. Here’s another big miss: Brexit. Bremmer/Kupchan/Eurasia Group were key players in the Project Fear propaganda campaign orchestrated by then-Prime Minister David Cameron and the globalist elites (see also here and here) to frighten British voters out of casting their ballots in favor of having Britain exit (Brexit) the European Union (EU). The index for Brexit on the Eurasia Group's website shows dozens of op-eds and articles by Bremmer, Kupchan, and other Eurasia Group analysts in the run-up to the Brexit vote, all forecasting horrendous economic, political, and security consequences that would result if voters opted in favor of Brexit and independence. That index does not include all the additional appearances of Bremmer & Co. on radio and television programs in the concerted (and, thankfully, unsuccessful) globalist effort to kill the swelling Brexit movement. The Eurasia Group's anti-Brexit stance is not surprising, since, as we noted above, back in 2013, Bremmer was publicly cheering on the EU’s “real subversion of sovereignty.”

“The challenges posed by Trump’s approach to international affairs are the product of his unilateralist agenda and retrenchment, creating confusion for allies and rivals alike,” aver Bremmer and Kupchan in Top Risks 2018. “What does the US stand for? What does the Trump administration hope to achieve? Is Trump a revolutionary or a pragmatist? Is the belligerent tone of some of his speeches and most of his tweets just an expression of his negotiating style or might he really take actions that push the US and others to the brink of war? Is ‘Make America Great Again’ policy or political performance art?”

According to Team Bremmer, President Trump’s “unilateralist agenda” is a threat to national and global security. However, it is the CFR-Deep State operatives such as Bremmer who have been promoting the globalist agenda of perpetual war (without ever abiding by our Constitution’s requirement for an official, on-the-record congressional declaration of war), perpetual intervention, and perpetual debt that are the real threat, not only to national and global security, but also to individual, national, and global freedom.

