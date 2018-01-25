Roger Stone Calls Out Swamp Creatures in Trump Administration

In this exclusive interview with The New American magazine, longtime political operative Roger Stone explains that the Deep State swamp infesting the federal government are a threat to America and its liberties. Among the swamp creatures in the Trump administration called out by name is globalist National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, a Bilderberg attendee and a member of the world government-promoting Council on Foreign Relations. “He is a quisling who agrees with nothing Donald Trump says,” Stone explained. Another Deep State operative who should be removed is Rod Rosenstein at the FBI. “The president should fire him,” Stone said. Finally, Trump and Attorney Jeff Sessions should appoint a Special Prosecutor who would investigate the Uranium One scandal. Stone suggested the FBI's Robert Mueller, Andrew McCabe, James Comey, and Rosenstein were all implicated in the crimes. “These men are criminals and they covered up treason,” Stone said. “I say, lock them up!”
*The views expressed by the interviewee(s) in this video do not necessarily reflect the views of The New American or any of its affiliates.*
Related videos:
Deep State’s Plots to Remove President Trump
Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
Thank you for joining the discussion at The New American. We value our readers and encourage their participation, but in order to ensure a positive experience for our readership, we have a few guidelines for commenting on articles. If your post does not follow our policy, it will be deleted.
No profanity, racial slurs, direct threats, or threatening language.
No product advertisements.
Please post comments in English.
Please keep your comments on topic with the article. If you wish to comment on another subject, you may search for a relevant article and join or start a discussion there.
Comments that we consider abusive, spammy, off-topic, or harassing will be removed.
If our filtering system detects that you may have violated our policy, your comment will be placed in a queue for moderation. It will then be either approved or deleted. Once your comment is approved, it will then be viewable on the discussion thread.
If you need to report a comment, please flag it and it will be reviewed. Thank you again for being a valued reader of The New American.
© 2015 The New American. All rights reserved