Voter Fraud is Ubiquitous in America, Says Roger Stone

In an interview with The New American magazine, legendary political operative Roger Stone said “voter fraud is ubiquitous” in America, despite the claims of far-left news outlets. Numerous state governments are helping to cover up the fraud, which is why so many refused to cooperate with the Trump administration's investigation. Even in his own community, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-Fla.) has been implicated in vote fraud and manipulation, Stone said. The longtime confidante and advisor to Donald Trump also warned about the computerized voting machines, which he said are very easy to hack with a $15 device. To deal with it all, Stone suggested that Trump take the lead on pushing major reforms.
*The views expressed by the interviewee(s) in this video do not necessarily reflect the views of The New American or any of its affiliates.*
