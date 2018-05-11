Friday, 11 May 2018

YouTube Star Colion Noir Explains Media Attacks on NRA, Gun Rights

YouTube Star Colion Noir Explains Media Attacks on NRA, Gun Rights

During the 2018 NRA Annual Meeting, Alex Newman spoke with YouTube star Colion Noir, who defended the 2nd Amendment and spoke of its importance. He also talks about the tactics being used to demonize gun activists and the NRA.

*The views expressed by the interviewee(s) in this video do not necessarily reflect the views of The New American or any of its affiliates.*

 

