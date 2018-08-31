Gore: Trump Should Resign

Former Vice President Al Gore (shown), the political has-been who took up a second career as a climatologist, thinks President Trump should resign.

Gore, who thought he would be president until George W. Bush got in his way, offered the suggestion during an interview where he once again peddled his imaginings about “global warming” and what he now calls the “climate crisis.”

But Gore’s advice, like most of what we get from the Left, is not something he would offer any other president he might like ideologically, regardless of that president’s moral failings.

Video on "Climate Crisis"

Gore said Trump should quit the Oval Office after an interviewer asked this tough question: “If you had to give Trump one piece of advice, what would it be?”

“Resign,” the unusually laconic Gore opined. And that was that.

After that one-word answer, the man who thinks “the planet has a fever” then launched into his favorite subject, “global warming,” which he now calls the “climate crisis.”

“Hi, I’m Al Gore,” the master of prolixity began, as if we didn’t know and as much as we’d like to forget him. “And I’m here to have an important conversation with you about the climate crisis and how we can solve it.” Actually, he was promoting his sequel to An Inconvenient Truth, the cleverly titled An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.

We bad human beings pump “110 million tons of man-made global warming pollution into the sky every day.... It's driving temperatures up, it's warming up the oceans and disrupting the water cycle and raising sea levels, creating droughts and disrupting agriculture, so it’s a huge issue.”

And even worse, said the former senator whose ignorance of science is legendary, “large carbon polluters have put more than a billion dolllars into an effort to try to deceive people into thinking it’s not real.” The evil polluters have “taken the same playbook that was pioneered by the tobacco companies, when they hired actors and dressed them up as doctors and put them in front of cameras to falsely reassure people that the consequences of smoking cigarettes were nonexistent.”

Gore, whose climate prognostications haven’t exactly been accurate, then listed every left-wing “rights” cause that has met with success, noting that if it weren’t for young people, they wouldn’t have succeeded.

Then, he virtue signalled. Gore’s been a vegan for five years.

Who Else Should Resign, and Who Shouldn’t

Gore is a big one for telling Republicans to quit when, in all his wisdom, he thinks they have fallen down on the job.

In 2004 at New York University, Gore demanded the resignation of the Bush administration’s top national security team, including the secretaries of state and defense, Condoleezza Rice and Donald Rumsfeld, because of abuses uncovered at the military’s prison in Abu Ghraib, Iraq.

Gore’s speech was “seething” in its anger, the New York Times reported, without adding that it was stratospheric in its stupidity.

Gore averred that the abuses were no accident, or, as the Times noted, the work “of a few bad apples.” Instead, it was the nefarious deed of a evil cabal. The prison abuse did not “spring from a few twisted minds at the lowest ranks of our military enlisted personnel,” Gore stated.

“No, it came from twisted values and atrocious policies at the highest levels of our government,” he said. “This was done in our name, by our leaders.”

Indeed.

But twisted evil in the White House and top levels of government did not excite Gore’s intemperate moral passions during the Clinton administration when his superior, William Jefferson Clinton, was caught sharing cigars with a 22-year-old White House intern.

He didn’t call for Clinton or anyone else to resign in 1998 when the president told his bald lie: “I wanna say one thing to the American people. I want you to listen to me. I’m gonna say this again. I did not have sexual relations with that woman Miss Lewinsky.”

Quite the opposite. Gore applauded the remarks, and let Clinton “go back to work for the American people” without demanding his resignation after learning about the Man from Hope’s “twisted values.”

Image: Screenshot from algore.com