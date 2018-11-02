Did Trump Say U.S. Troops Would Shoot Migrants? Not Exactly

The media had barely recovered from its fainting spell over the campaign ad that President Trump tweeted on Halloween when they were reaching for the smelling salts again.

This time, it was Trump’s firm warning to the migrant horde heading north through Mexico: Its angry, violent members, who pushed through two borders and attacked Mexican police, won’t crash our southern border.

And U.S. troops, the president, would not stand by to be pelted by rocks.

The Warning

While the media widely reported that Trump threatened to shoot migrants who throw rocks, or at least “suggested” as much, he never used the word “shoot.”

Not that he shouldn’t have, but at any rate Trump did say the military had received its orders.

The question from the media was the typical set up for a Two Minutes Hate:

Q: With the military, do you envision them firing upon any of these people?

THE PRESIDENT: I hope not.

Q: Could you see the military ... ?

THE PRESIDENT: I hope not. It’s the military — I hope — I hope there won’t be that. But I will tell you this: Anybody throwing stones, rocks — like they did to Mexico and the Mexican military, Mexican police, where they badly hurt police and soldiers of Mexico — we will consider that a firearm. Because there’s not much difference, where you get hit in the face with a rock — which, as you know, it was very violent a few days ago — very, very violent — that break-in. It was a break-in of a country. They broke into Mexico. And you look at what’s happening in Guatemala, just to mention Guatemala, along with El Salvador and Honduras. It’s disgraceful that those countries aren’t able to stop this. Because they should be able to stop it before it starts. And the United States pays them a fortune, and we’re looking at not doing that anymore. Because why should we be doing that when they do nothing for us?

The same question was asked a little later:

Q: Mr. President, you’re saying rocks are — rock-throwing, like happened in Mexico, will be considered —

THE PRESIDENT: We will consider that the maximum that we can consider that, because they’re throwing rocks viciously and violently. You saw that three days ago. Really hurting the military. We’re not going to put up with that. If they want to throw rocks at our military, our military fights back. We’re going to consider — and I told them, consider it a rifle. When they throw rocks like they did at the Mexico military and police, I say, consider it a rifle.

So Trump warned the migrants — and told the worthies of the Fourth Estate — that violence of the type some in the massive horde have perpetrated so far won’t be tolerated.

In Guatemala, “migrants” tore down a border fence with Mexico and tossed rocks at Mexican police.

See the video of the migrant attack here.

Lawsuit Filed

Trump had planned to release a comprehensive plan on dealing with the migrants on Tuesday, but that was postponed so the president could visit Pittsburgh, where a deranged maniac killed 11 people at a synagogue.

He’ll release the plan next week, he told the media. “We will be doing an executive order sometime next week,” he said, that will be “quite comprehensive.” That includes ending birthright citizenship.

U.S. immigration law, which the president will cite in his executive order, provides the president with the authority to turn away immigrants, as TNA reported last week. But because these “migrants” are claiming they want “asylum,” his powers to reject and deport them are more narrowly defined. At least according to the anti-American, open-borders groups that plan to file lawsuits.

Indeed a group of “migrants” who aren’t here filed just such a lawsuit yesterday with the help of those anti-American left-wing lawyers.

It argues that the Trump administration is violating their “substantive due process rights under the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.”

The lawsuit avers that Trump cannot stop the horde from crashing our borders because “plaintiffs are seeking asylum, and Trump simply cannot stop them from legally doing so by using military, or anyone.” The administration, the lawsuits claims, is “attempting to deprive these migrants of their statutory right to seek asylum, and utilizing the U.S. military against desperate, unarmed, women and children to do it.”

The migrants aren’t seeking asylum. They are unemployed and looking for work.

