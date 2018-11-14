Ocasio-Cortez in Washington One Day, Begins Wasting Taxpayer Money

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the former barmaid elected to Congress from New York’s 14th District, wasted no time in proving what everyone already thought: She has little grasp of money, science, or cause and effect.

Tuesday was freshman orientation day for congressmen set to take office in January, but the socialist who doesn’t understand economics and wants to make law couldn’t be bothered with the mundane tasks of learning how to run a congressional office.

Rather, Ocasio-Cortez joined a group of environmental radicals at Representative Nancy Pelosi’s office to complain about climate change, and thus began the tough job of burning the taxpayers' money.

No Time to Get Settled

Ocasio-Cortez and the protesters, from a group called the Sunrise and Justice Democrats, are asking for more of what Pelosi did for the nation a few years ago, Roll Call reported, when she and her Democrat majority created the Select Committee on Energy Independence and Global Warming. This one would be called the Select Committee for a Green New Deal, Roll Call reported.

The older committee, Roll Call reported, “held 80 hearings and briefings exploring American energy resources, clean technologies, climate change and the risks associated with it. Then-Rep. Ed Markey, D-Mass., led the panel, which didn’t have the power to write legislation.”

Fox News quoted young Ocasio-Cortez: “We need to tell her that we’ve got her back in showing and pursuing the most progressive energy agenda that this country has even seen.”

About 200 protesters held signs that read “Green Jobs For All.”

Among the other ideas from Ocasio-Cortez is stopping the use of all fossil fuels, which naturally invites the question of how Ocasio-Cortez will travel between the nation’s capital and her district once she and her earnest pals ban petroleum products.

Of course, they don’t put it that way. As Fox reported of Tuesday’s show at Pelosi’s office, the “protesters wants Democratic leaders to put forward a ‘Green New Deal’ that includes a swift transition to 100 percent renewable energy in line with findings of a recent report on climate change by United Nations.”

Ocasio-Cortez, Politico reported, said humanity’s time on Earth is limited if Congress doesn’t push a “Green New Deal:”

We need a Green New Deal and we need to get to 100 percent renewables because our lives depend on it. The IPCC themselves, they say we have 10 years left and I — not just as an elected member, but as a 29-year-old woman — am thinking not just about what we are going to accomplish in the next two years but the America that we’re going to live in in the next 30 years.

Thus did the protestors give “draft legislation to Pelosi’s office during the demonstration, which would establish the committee and set out a 10-year plan to transition the U.S. economy to become carbon neutral,” Roll Call observed.

Considering that the sun — not CO 2 — is the likely cause of any warming we see on Earth and that nuclear energy is not on Democrats' radar screen, except maybe in a gunsight for planned extermination, and that neither wind power nor solar energy are viable sources for energy to run an industrial society, one wonders if these Democrats believe that just because they truly desire clean, limitless energy that it will simply appear if the federal government throws lots of money at the issue.

Pelosi Likes the Protestors, Cops Don’t

For her part, Pelosi, who faces a tough battle to be reelected speaker, loves what the protestors are doing.

“We are inspired by the energy and activism of the many young activists and advocates leading the way on the climate crisis, which threatens the health, economic security and futures of all our communities,” she said. “We welcome the presence of these activists, and we strongly urge the Capitol Police to allow them to continue to organize and participate in our democracy.”

Thus has Pelosi recommended to the new majority to reinstate the select climate committee: “House Democrats ran on and won on our bold campaign for a $1 trillion investment in our infrastructure that will make our communities more resilient to the climate crisis, while creating 16 million new good-paying jobs across the country.”

That probably isn’t why Democrats took the House, actually, but in any event Capitol Hill cops were not so enthusiastic. Protestors were apparently attempting to reprise the 1960s, ABC News reported, sitting on the floor and warbling tunes. “It then took another 45 minutes for police officers to close the hallways leading to Pelosi’s office and push the crowd back away from the California Democrat’s office.”

The cops collared 51, media reports said, and charged them with unlawfully demonstrating in the House office building, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Ocasio-Cortez, who falsely claimed she doesn’t have the money to move to Washington, D.C. until she gets her first congressional paycheck,will be a better-than-average Democrat, her protest and the arrests show.

She hasn’t been sworn into office and she’s already wasting the taxpayer’s money.

Image of Ocasio-Cortez: Screenshot of video released by thehill.com