Google Engineer: 2020 Must "Reverse" 2016 Election Result

Google tried but couldn’t help elect Hillary Clinton.

It tried but didn’t get away with trying to smear conservatives with search-engine results.

And now, we learn, that Google staff debated fixing the search engine after Donald Trump’s defeat so that its results “reverse things” in four years.

One wonders whether the technogeeks will ever learn.

Memos: Trump Must Be Fought

The latest batch of leaked e-mails, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported, demonstrate just how far out and willing to bend their main product — the search engine that generates 90 percent of the world’s search traffic — for ideological ends that comport with those of the social-justice warriors who control the company.

“Communications obtained by TheDCNF show that internal Google discussions went beyond expressing remorse over Clinton’s loss to actually discussing ways Google could prevent Trump from winning again,” the DCNF reported.

Wrote Google engineer Scott Byer, “This was an election of false equivalencies, and Google, sadly, had a hand in it.”

Byer wrote that “items from opinion blogs” such as Bretibart and The DC were “elevated next to legitimate news organizations,” which Byer believed “can and should be fixed.”

“Beyond that,” he wrote, “concentrate on teaching critical thinking. A little bit of that would go a long way. Let’s make sure that we reverse things in four years — demographics will be on our side.”

But not all Google nerds took his side. An engineer named Uri Dekel, said he, too, supported Hillary Clinton, but that rigging the search engine was a stupid idea:

“Thinking that Breitbart, Drudge, etc. are not ‘legitimate news sources’ is contrary to the beliefs of a major portion of our user base is partially what got us to this mess. MSNBC is not more legit than Drudge just because Rachel Maddow may be more educated / less deplorable / closer to our views, than, say Sean Hannity,” Dekel wrote in a reply to Byer.

“I follow a lot of right wing folks on social networks you could tell something was brewing. We laughed off Drudge’s Instant Polls and all that stuff, but in the end, people go to those sources because they believe that the media doesn’t do its job. I’m a Hillary supporter and let’s admit it, the media avoided dealing with the hard questions and issues, which didn’t pay off. By ranking ‘legitimacy’ you’ll just introduce more conspiracy theories,” Dekel added.

Breitbart manufactures lies, Byer answered without providing proof. The media always demand proof when President Trump utters a truth the media don’t like, such as the presence of criminals in the migrant horde befouling Tijuana, and usually when right-wing outlets issue truths as well. “Too many times, Breitbart is just echoing a demonstrably made up story,” Byer wrote. No such scrutiny seems to apply to left-wing outfits.

To deal with right-wing news sources, a Google vice president suggested “providing users with context around stories so that they can know the bigger picture.”

Google, of course, denied that the idea went anywhere. “Google has never manipulated its search results or modified any of its products to promote a particular political ideology,” a spokeswoman said. “Our processes and policies do not allow for any manipulation of search results to promote political ideologies.”

Google’s SJW History

That’s a hard line to swallow for many who have followed the company’s leftist shenanigans. When Trump announced travel restrictions on visitors from Muslim countries in 2017, DCNF observed, “Google employees discussed ways to manipulate search results in order to push back against the president’s order.”

DCNF also exposed the lies spread by Google through its search results about The DC and other publications, spread with its “fact check” feature. The fact-checker “repeatedly attributed false claims to those outlets, even though they demonstrably never made those claims.”

But perhaps worse than the cyber-monkeyshines is the ideological conformity that Google demands of employees. Trespass the rules there, and Google delivers a pink slip.

The company fired conservative James Damore for writing a memorandum, “Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber,” which challenged the fundamental suppositions of the company’s social-justice warriors. The 10-page jeremiad flatly stated that women earn less than men because they aren’t as aggressive. It also said women are more neurotic than men.

Damore sued Google and claimed that “employees and managers strongly preferred to hear the same orthodox opinions regurgitated repeatedly” and retaliated against employees who challenged the zeitgeist.

Not surprisingly, Google employees overwhelmingly favor Democrats in political contributions and assiduously worked, again, to elect Hillary Clinton.

Top Democrats have yet to demand a special counsel to probe collusion between Google and the Clinton campaign.

Image of Donald Trump: Screenshot from donaldjtrump.com