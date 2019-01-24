Muslim Rep Defamed Covington Boys in Now-deleted Tweet. What Will Congress Do?

The Muslimas whom the voters of Michigan and Minnesota sent to Congress are making quite a name for themselves — a bad name.

Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan’s 13th district, who took her oath of office on a Koran, famously told a group of leftist subversives that “we’re going to impeach the motherf***er,” a reference to the plan among Democrats to impeach President Trump. Tlaib, the daughter of Palestinian immigrants, thinks she’s in Congress to represent “Palestine,” not her constituents.

Representative Ilhan Omar (shown) may even be more of an embarrassment and more exemplify the clash of cultures that often accompanies Third World immigration to the United States. Omar started her career in Congress by ridiculing the Christian faith of Vice President Mike Pence. Then without evidence, she claimed that Senator Lindsey Graham, the Republican from South Carolina, was “compromised,” a veiled accusation that Graham might be a closeted homosexual.

And now we learn, the Mogadishu-born immigrant briefly joined the seething social-media lynch mob that falsely accused the boys of Covington Catholic High of harassing and otherwise disrespecting a “Native American elder” during a “confrontation” at the Lincoln Memorial.

Omar posted then deleted a tweet that falsely accused the Covington boys of terrible things.

Questions: Will they sue her for defamation?

And will the GOP’s politically correct posse on Capitol Hill, which so quickly turned on one of its own after he was falsely accused of supporting white supremacy, demand action as quickly on the hijab-adorned Democrat?

The Tweet

Having distinguished herself by ridiculing Pence and defaming Graham, the Somali immigrant joined the anti-Covington lynch mob after the leftist media wove a false narrative about their encounter with Nathan Phillips, the left-wing activist who confronted the boys at the Lincoln Memorial during the March for Life on January 18. Phillips, of course, has a violent criminal past and lied about his service in the Marine Corps.

But Omar’s finger on the Twitter trigger was quick. She tweeted multiple big lies, all of which are defamatory and possibly grounds for a lawsuit.

Wrote Omar:

-The boys were protesting a woman's right to choose & yelled “it’s not rape if you enjoy it”

-They were taunting 5 Black men before they surrounded Phillips and led racist chants

-Sandmann’s family hired a right wing PR firm to write his non-apology

In fact, the boys in question were not chanting any such thing, the “5 black men” taunted the white boys and the Indians with viciously racist chants, and they did not surround Phillips. The drumming, chanting “Native American elder” confronted them. Then he led a raiding party to the Basilica of the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception at Catholic University.

Anyway, the tweet inspired this comeback from Robert Barnes, the lawyer who offered to represent the boys pro bono: “This is libel. Retract, or get sued.”

Omar deleted the tweet.

That might not help her case, given that she has 450,000 followers on Twitter, and of course, the allegations in her tweet constituted per se defamation. They were defamatory on their face.

Barnes also threatened to go after the reporters whose vicious attacks on the boys and false reporting about Phillips have inspired crazy leftists to threaten them and their families.

Barnes, who represented actor Wesley Snipes, gave the media 48 hours to retract their statements.

Will Congress Pass a Resolution

Omar’s tweet should, it would seem, invite action from Congress, and not just Republicans, although they should lead the crusade if their Democratic colleagues can’t or won’t move against the anti-Christian legislator.

Last week, after the New York Times published a story containing quotes that suggested Iowa’s GOP Representative Steve King supports “white supremacy,” Democrats erupted in fury. Terrified Republicans collapsed in hysterics and ignored King’s explanation. The Times, he said, garbled his remarks and because of a punctuation error, created a false impression.

Although Democrats feared censuring King because of their own loose cannons like Tlaib, they proposed and with hearty Republican support passed a resolution condemning “white supremacy.”

But unlike Omar, King didn’t attack anyone. He said nothing that was untrue. Indeed, the Times erred and imputed to King beliefs he does not espouse.

Omar flat-out lied. She defamed those high school boys. Then she deleted her lies.

As yet, the leaders on Capitol Hill have not condemned her.

Photo of Ilhan Omar: house.gov