Tlaib Published in Farrakhan Newspaper, Still Has Committee Assignments

Right about now, the Democrats might have second thoughts about the wisdom of inviting anti-Semitic Islamists into the party.

Representative Rashida Tlaib (shown), the radical Muslim who represents Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, published a piece in the anti-Semitic Louis Farrakhan’s Final Call newspaper.

Farrakhan, of course, is the chieftain of the virulently anti-Semitic, anti-white Nation of Islam who thinks Hitler was a “great man” and a “great German,” and that Jews are “Satanic.”

Given that the Party of Tolerance is four-square behind establishing guilt by association, inquiring minds want to know: Will Democrats jettison Tlaib? Remove her from committee assignments? Subject her to the usual Two Minutes Hate?

Why the Final Call

The latest trouble for the woman who called President Trump a “motherf***er” upon landing in Washington, D.C., began when a freelancer named Jeryl Bier dug up an old column she wrote for Farrakhan’s newspaper.

The column, published in 2006, was an apologia for immigrants who break the law and face deportation, and a silly lamentation for “communities” that feel “insecure” because the government had the audacity to enforce immigration law and actually throw some criminal immigrants out of the country.

A spokesman, Fox News reported, said the column “was not an endorsement of Farrakhan or anyone for that matter” and claimed that Tlaib “has not had any direct contact with Farrakhan and condemns his anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ views.”

True perhaps, but again, the standard the Left has set for a coast-to-coast smear job doesn’t require actual guilt. Guilt by association is the rule.

Tlaib associated with a notorious anti-Semite. She is, then, by the standards her ideological confreres, an anti-Semite.

That means she must be shunned, and perhaps, censured or at least stripped of committee assignments.

Tlaib’s First Priority

As The New American reported when Tlaib showed up on Capitol Hill to be sworn on a Koran and wearing an Arab tunic, the congresswoman is no stranger to subversive, anti-American, anti-Semitic characters.

The Farrakhan connection is more than a decade old, but her associations with Islamic radicals continue today. Indeed, Islamic radicals helped put her in Congress.

A radical socialist who has lamented the word has been “tainted,” Tlaib is tight as a tick with Linda Sarsour, the anti-Semite and terror apologist on the board of Women’s March.

The online site Discover the Networks reported that Sarour “spent a day campaigning door-to-door with Tlaib” in August 2018. “Tlaib had raised more than $30,000 from Islamists” connected to the the Muslim American Society, the Muslim Public Affairs Council, the Muslim Public Affairs Council, and the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Tlaib has not only raised thousands from Islamic terror apologists but also, DTN reported, “draped herself in a Palestinian flag while celebrating with her supporters” after she won the Democratic primary in August.

Tlaib supports the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, an anti-Israel effort inspired by the Hamas terror organization.

Like Muslim Representative Ilhan Omar, Tlaib has hammered Israel on Twitter, if only implicitly. One of Tlaib’s supporters explained the new congresswoman this way: “There has never been a fight for justice that Rashida has shied away from. The first fight was for Palestine, always Palestine.”

That might come as news to her constituents in Michigan’s 13th district, who thought Tlaib’s “first fight” was for them.

Omar, Too

Tlaib, of course, is just one of the Islamic radicals that Democrats have permitted to infiltrate the party.

The second is the increasingly bold Omar, a Somali immigrant born in Mogadishu who, credible reports charge, married her brother to commit immigration fraud. Democrats forced the hijab-wearing radical, who also supports the anti-Israel BDS, to apologize for what many called a blatantly anti-Semitic tweet.

“It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” Omar wrote to suggest that American politicians who support Israel do so for money.

After she apologized, amusingly enough, she tweeted her support of a fan, who in turn was thrilled with her “Benjamins” gaffe.

So far, Democrats have not pulled either Omar or Tlaib from committee assignments, as Republicans did after Representative Steve King defended Western Civilization — and then was falsely accused of expressing racist sentiments — in an interview with the New York Times.

In Omar’s case, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland firmly said the Muslim radical will stay put, The Hill reported. And top Democrats are as yet unconcerned about Omar’s fellow radical Tlaib.

Image of Rashida Tlaib: Screenshot of an NBC Channel 4 Detroit YouTube video