Sanders, Who Opposed Importing Cheap Labor, Hires Illegal Alien as Campaign’s Deputy Spokesman

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, the socialist senator, used to oppose open borders. Sanders thought illegal immigration and open borders for “guest workers” was bad for the American worker.

But that was before he became a serious contender for the presidency, and importing illegal immigrants by the thousands to change the demographics of the country became a leftist priority.

Now, the communist sympathizer says, we must abolish Imigration and Customs Enforcement. And just to prove his point, the deputy spokesman for his campaign is an illegal alien.

Feels the Bern, but Can’t Vote for Him

Sanders’ new mouthpiece is Belen Sisa (shown), the Washington Examiner reported, a left-wing activist whose irresponsible parents slipped with her into the country illegally from Argentina when she was six years old.

She can’t be deported because of President Barack Obama’s illegal and unconstitutional amnesty, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which protects her from immigration authorities.

The Democratic activist worked for Arizona’s contingent at the Democratic National Convention in 2016, the Examiner reported, but she’s long been a hard-left, open borders activist working to destroy the country’s immigration laws so more illegals can enter to vote for Democrats.

“She has been arrested at least twice for protests throughout her activist career,” the Examiner reported. “As a college senior in 2017, she was jailed for her role in a sit-in outside of Sen. Chuck Schumer's, D-N.Y., office. While in jail, Sisa told reporters that she organized a ‘prison strike.’”

And “just weeks before that, she was arrested for a protest outside the Senate Hart Office Building. Both protests were over immigration reform and a demand that Congress pass the DREAM Act — a bill that would permanently legalize children who were brought into the country illegally — ‘cleanly,’ without extraneous provisions.”

Yet however much the Argentine flame feels the Bern, she can’t legally vote for him. For now, at least, illegal aliens are prohibited from voting in federal elections.

Bernie’s Changed

Time was, Sanders didn’t want immigrants doing the jobs that Americans won’t do, as the leftist mantra about illegal aliens goes.

Whether Sanders could find a real American to spew his diatribes is anyone’s guess, but at any rate the man who flew a Soviet flag in his office as mayor of Burlington, Vermont, was against open borders before he was for them.

Now he is onboard the illegal alien train — riding into America. In July, he proposed abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “In 2002 I voted against the creation of [the Department of Homeland Security] and the establishment of ICE,” he tweeted. “That was the right vote. Now, it is time to do what Americans overwhelmingly want: abolish the cruel, dysfunctional immigration system we have today and pass comprehensive immigration reform.”

And no, Sanders wouldn’t deport those DREAMers, as the Left calls border-jumping future voters. “That will mean restructuring the agencies that enforce our immigration laws, including ICE. We must not be about tearing small children away from their families. We must not be about deporting DREAMers, young people who have lived in this country virtually their entire lives.”

But again, before he actually had a shot at the presidency, Sanders warbled a different tune. Abolishing ICE, of course, means open borders, which Sanders used to oppose. In 2015, Sanders told Vox that open borders are “a Koch brothers proposal,” a scheme “right-wing people in this country would love” because foreign workers will toil for $2 or $3 an hour.... I don’t believe in that.”

He told the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce that open borders was a means for Wall Street to import “low-wage labor into this county.” In 2013, he told the hard left Huffington Post that “it does not make a lot of sense to me to bring hundreds of thousands of those workers into this country to work for minimum wage and compete with” Americans.

Continued Sanders:

We’re talking about waiters, desk clerks, cooks, chefs — entry-level work. These are great kids from abroad who want to come here, but we have to protect young Americans today.... They have to get into the system. Maybe it’s flipping hamburgers or parking cars, maybe it’s waiting on tables or working at a golf course. These are entry-level jobs where they get involved in the workforce and move up the ladder.

Now, of course, he has to establish his bona fides with the most radical elements of the Democratic Party. And so he favors illegal aliens climbing the ladder to the top, including the top of his presidential campaign.

Image: Screenshot of YouTube video from CBSN