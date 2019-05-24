Another Sex Fiend Caught at Border; Del Rio Sector Numbers Up 200 Percent Since October

Border agents collared a number of illegal-alien miscreants in the past few days, including yet another sex fiend, and seized another load of drugs worth more than half-million dollars.

Along with that unwelcome news came this from Customs and Border Protection: The sector in Del Rio, Texas, now reports a record number of illegals who cross the border there. Monthly totals are not nearly as frightening as at Yuma or Rio Grande, but they have more than doubled since January.

Lesson: Until illegals are treated like the criminals they are and severely punished, they won’t stop trying to return to the country after they’re deported.

Sex Fiend Caught

Border agents from the station in Alpine, Texas, caught yet another sex fiend — a child molestor — trying to get back into the country, CBP reported.

Agents picked the pervert out of a group of 11 illegals who were “hiding in a culvert along U.S. Highway 90, approximately 20 miles east of Alpine.”

The molester is one Simon Gonzalez-Munoz, a 44-year-old Mexican. In 2003, a court in Brownfield, Texas, convicted him of "indecency with a child, sexual contact/aggravated sexual assault.” He landed a six-year prison sentence, after which immigration authorities booted him back to where he belongs.

He was charged with illegal re-entry, the agency reported.

Border cops catch such perverts with alarming regularity, and many, like Gonzalez-Munoz, are child molesters. All the sex criminals caught in May and reported here were child molesters.

At Del Rio on Wednesday, agents collared eight illegals packed into a stolen vehicle with fake plates, the agency reported. “Agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a stolen vehicle with fictitious license plates near Asherton,” the CBP reported. But the driver crashed through a ranch fence, then the eight illegals fled the vehicle and tried to hide in the brush. Agents collared six single adult males and two 17-year-old young men, all Mexicans.

Two had been previously deported, and face charges of illegal re-entry.

On Monday, agents at Laredo’s World Trade Bridge Packages seized a 25-pound load of crystal methamphetamine — the drug Breaking Bad’s Walter White manufactured — worth $504,412.

They found the eight packages in a 2013 Kenworth tractor trailer that contained a shipment of fiberglass.

Del Rio Siege Beginning?

As to numbers, the Del Rio Border Sector is not yet as overwhelmed as Yuma, where agents have caught more than 50,000 illegals since the beginning of the fiscal year in October, or Rio Grande, where the total is more than 100.000.

But the sector faces a rising tide and is setting records of its own, CBP reported. The 400 illegals who crossed on Monday made it the second-busiest day in a decade, the agency reported.

Since October, apprehensions have jumped 200 percent, to more than 29,000 illegals. It was 23,982 at the end of April.

October’s haul was 2,002, records show, and January’s, 2,524. Then came the 59-percent increase to 4,013 in February, and then another 38.5-percent jump to 5,562 in March. That figured climbed another 5.2 percent in April to 5,850. The monthly increase from October through April is 192 percent.

And more than 16,500 of the illegal immigrants, the agency reported, claimed to be from a “family unit” or claimed to be an “unaccompanied alien child.” That “vulnerable demographic has risen dramatically, now over 750 percent in comparison to the same period of time last year.”

In April, a young girl in Maryland found out how “vulnerable” that demographic is. Two illegals from El Salvador, one who crossed the border in a “family unit” and the other as an “unaccompanied minor,” police allege, murdered her with a bat and machete in immigrant sanctuary Prince George’s County, Maryland. Both young men are suspected members of the MS-13 gang.

County authorities ignored a detainer from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and released them after they served sentences for a violent crime last year.

Image: Screenshot of video from WJLA.com