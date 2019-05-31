FBI Docs: Binge-drinker MLK an Accessory to Rape, Watched It Happen

After all these years, leftist historian David Garrow, the biographer of the sainted Martin Luther King, Jr., has admitted that Senator Jesse Helms was right.

Helms, the late conservative Republican from North Carolina, tenaciously fought to stop the deification of King with a national holiday because King was, Helms argued, not just tight as a tick with Reds, pinkos, and the general run of anti-American subversives, but rather a pervert with the morals of an alley cat.

With new documents he has examined in detail, Garrow divulges King’s life after hours — those times when he wasn’t gussied up and putting on a show for white liberals.

The most shocking revelation: King was an accessory to rape and attacked a woman himself.

Graphic Details

Writing for Standpoint, Garrow, whose laudatory biography of King won the Pulitzer Prize (of course it did), explains what he found in his opening paragraph:

Newly-released documents reveal the full extent of the FBI’s surveillance of the civil rights leader Dr Martin Luther King in the mid-1960s. They expose in graphic detail the FBI’s intense focus on King’s extensive extramarital sexual relationships with dozens of women, and also his presence in a Washington hotel room when a friend, a Baptist minister, allegedly raped one of his “parishioners,” while King “looked on, laughed and offered advice.” The FBI’s tape recording of that criminal assault still exists today, resting under court seal in a National Archives vault.

That rather belies the leftist media’s carefully constructed fairytale about King, to whom we must warble hosannas every third monday in January, and then all through Black History Month (once known as February).

In 1977, a judge ordered the FBI tapes and surveillance material sealed until 2027. But alas, Garrow wrote, records from the Kennedy assassination weren’t subject to the judge’s order. Those unsealed documents contain the latest revelations, which, again, prove that Helms had it right.

Among the more salacious revelations:

• One internal FBI memo, Garrow wrote, reported King’s nocturnal shenanigans this way: “King, who is married, maintains intimate relationships with at least three women, one in Atlanta, one in Mt Vernon, New York, and one in Washington, DC.... King’s extramarital affairs while posing as a minister of the gospel leave him highly susceptible to coercion and possible blackmail” by communists.

• The wiretap on King’s house, Garrow reported, “confirmed the Bureau’s expectations.” King did indeed have those three mistresses.

• And King's indiscretions didn't nearly stop there. Garrow wrote of the FBI revelations:

At the Willard Hotel, King and his friends’ activities resumed the following evening as approximately 12 individuals “participated in a sex orgy” which the prudish [Assistant FBI Director William C.] Sullivan felt included “acts of degeneracy and depravity.... When one of the women shied away from engaging in an unnatural act, King and several of the men discussed how she was to be taught and initiated in this respect. King told her that to perform such an act would ‘help your soul.’” Sometime later ... “King announced that he preferred to perform unnatural acts on women and that he had started the ‘International Association for the Advancement of P***y Eaters.’” Anyone familiar with King’s often-bawdy sense of humour would not doubt that quotation.

• King was a binge-drinker who participated in an orgy in Las Vegas, the FBI reported, and had an illegitimate child with a woman in Los Angeles.

• “King is reported to have gone to the apartment of one of his female employees on 11/4/65 and to have torn her clothes off of her in an apparent attempt to attack her,” the FBI reported.

There’s much, much more, including details about King’s communist connections and a $10,000 payment from the Communist Party’s Stanley Levison, but you get the idea.

King was an out-of-control “sexual libertine,” as Garrow put it.

Re-evaluation

King’s “bawdy sense of humour” included a nasty, disgusting joke about First Lady Jackie Kennedy as she knelt by her husband’s casket in prayer, but at any rate the revelations mean the time has come to Americans to rethink King, Garrow wrote:

King’s far-from monogamous lifestyle, like his binge-drinking, may fit albeit uncomfortably within his existing life story, but the suggestion — actually more than one — that he either actively tolerated or personally employed violence against any woman, even while drunk, poses so fundamental a challenge to his historical stature as to require the most complete and extensive historical review possible.... There is no question that a profoundly painful historical reckoning and reconsideration inescapably awaits.

That isn’t likely to happen. Pro-King historians have already pronounced Garrow’s honest look as “irresponsible” and “highly dubious.”

It doesn’t sound like they’re inclined to reckon or reconsider anything.

Image of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Screenshot Bezoek ds Martin Luther King.gov