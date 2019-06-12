Gillibrand: Being Pro-life Is Just Like Being a Racist

Just when you think the Democratic candidates can’t go any faster or farther down the road to outright inanity, they push the pedal to the metal and prove you wrong.

The latest, from Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, the Democrat presidential candidate from New York, is that opposing abortion is kind of like being a racist.

For the last few years, the Left has claimed that opposing any of its ideas is evidence of some phobia. But now, even opposing the mass murder of unborn children, including unborn black children, is comparable to hating blacks and other minorities.

Being pro-life, Gillibrand says, is unacceptable.

What She Said

Hat tip to the Washington Free Beacon for casting a light on Gillibrand’s latest claims, which surfaced in an interview with the Des Moines Register:

Gillibrand's comments came in response to a question about if having a litmus test for judicial nominees would threaten judicial independence. The senator has promised to only appoint justices who would uphold Roe v. Wade.

“I think there’s some issues that have such moral clarity that we have as a society decided that the other side is not acceptable. Imagine saying that it’s okay to appoint a judge who’s racist or anti-Semitic or homophobic. Asking someone to appoint someone who takes away basic human rights of any group of people in America — I don’t think that those are political issues anymore,” Gillibrand said.

“And we believe in this country in the separation of church and state, and I respect the rights of every American to hold their religious beliefs true to themselves, but our country and our Constitution has always demanded that we have a separation of church and state,” Gillibrand continued. “And all these efforts by President Trump and other ultra-radical conservative judges and justices to impose their faith on Americans is contrary to our Constitution and that’s what this is. And so I believe that for all of these issues, they are not issues that there is a fair other side. There is no moral equivalency when you come to racism, and I do not believe there is a moral equivalency when it comes to changing laws that deny women reproductive freedom.”

Seems she'd like to forget that Democrats have been trying to “impose their faith” on such matters as homosexual sodomy or “transgender” ideology, but at any rate we are now to believe that a man or woman who opposes legal abortion is unfit to serve as a judge. Thus, we can conclude that Gillibrand does indeed believe in a litmus test to be a judge, including a religious litmus test and that she believes judges will always follow their "values," rather than the law.

Gillibrand will not win the Democratic nomination, of course, but her comments are significant because they reveal just how rapidly the Democrats are racing to the bottom. She suggested a moral equivalency, to use her term, between those who oppose abortion and those who hate minorities, i.e., that one is just as bad as the other.

Black Abortion Rates

Highlighting the lack of logic of Gillibrand’s comparison of racial animosity to opposition to abortion is this fact: Black babies are aborted in far greater numbers than whites across the South, yet white legislative majorities in those states are passing laws that curtail abortion, saving black lives.

Three examples:

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, a white Republican, just signed a law passed by the majority white GOP legislature that will ban abortion in her state. In 2015, Kaiser Institute reported, 60 percent of the abortions there were performed on black babies.

Mississippi’s majority white Republican legislature passed and white Republican Governor Phil Bryant signed the state’s heartbeat abortion bill. Almost 80 percent of that state’s abortion victims were black.

Georgia’s majority white GOP legislature also passed such a measure that white GOP Governor Brian Kemp signed into law. Yet 66 percent of the state’s abortion victims were black in 2015.

A fourth example, although not from the South, is Indiana’s law that banned abortions sought because of race. A federal court struck down that law, but once again, a majority white legislature pushed through law protecting unborn black children.

Hateful Democratic Women

Gillibrand’s remarks are of a kindred, holier-than-thou spirit with those of Senator Maize Hirono of Hawaii, Senator Kamala Harris of California, and elderly leftist Senator Dianne Feinstein. All three of the pro-abortion senators have suggested that pro-life Catholics are unfit to serve as federal judges because opposing abortion and homosexual nuptials is “extreme.”

In December, Hirono and Harris attacked the nominee for a federal judgeship because he is a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus, the venerable Catholic men’s group.

Feinstein objected to another Catholic nominee’s “dogma.”

Photo of Kirsten Gillibrand: Senate.gov