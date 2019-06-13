Liberals Are Furious Trump Would Take Foreign Oppo Research, Though Clinton Did, and Kennedy Sought Soviet Help

President Trump has the liberals in hysterics again, this time because he said he’d take opposition research on his 2020 opponent from foreign sources.

Trump said he’d be happy to get the help and saw nothing wrong with it in an interview with former Clinton legman George Stephanopoulos, who toils for ABC News and hosts This Week on Sundays.

Supine on their fainting couches, the hyperventilating liberals seem to have forgotten that Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign did exactly that, and that after Clinton lost, a former campaign staff member said he would have done it himself.

Nor do the liberals seem to remember that the late Massachusetts Senator Edward Kennedy importuned the Soviet Union to help defeat Ronald Reagan.

Not Interference

The media-manufactured scandal came from Trump’s remarks to Stephanopoulos when the former Clinton lackey asked whether the president would use information from the Chinese or Russians against his opponents. Or would he call the FBI, Stephanopoulos asked.

“I think maybe you do both,” he said. “I think you might want to listen, there isn’t anything wrong with listening. If somebody called from a country, Norway, [and said] ‘we have information on your opponent’ — oh, I think I’d want to hear it.”

When Stephanopoulos pressed him, Trump flatly told him that isn’t how politics works. “Give me a break,” he said. “Life doesn’t work that way.”

Trump also said he might not tell the FBI about it.

“It’s not an interference, they have information — I think I’d take it,” The Donald said. “If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI — if I thought there was something wrong. But when somebody comes up with oppo research, right, they come up with oppo research, ‘oh let's call the FBI.’ The FBI doesn’t have enough agents to take care of it. When you go and talk, honestly, to congressman, they all do it, they always have, and that's the way it is. It’s called oppo research.”

Joe Biden, who stands accused of strong-arming the government of Ukraine to help a business in which his son was involved, claimed Trump threatened national security. “President Trump is once again welcoming foreign interference in our elections,” he tweeted. “This isn’t about politics. It is a threat to our national security. An American President should not seek their aid and abet those who seek to undermine democracy.”

Other leftists think likewise.

Actually, it is about politics and Biden knows it.

But Clinton Did and Would

Of course, Biden, Stephanopoulos, and other leftists forget that Hillary Clinton’s campaign contracted with Fusion GPS private intelligence gathering company, to get dirt on Trump. Fusion GPS, in turn, hired a former British spy to produce a dossier on Trump that was filled with implausible information.

Beyond that, a former Clinton campaign torpedo man, Brian Fallon, said he gladly would have gone to foreign sources for dirt on Trump. Indeed, as Fox News observed, Fallon’s admission surfaced in an article in the Washington Post that dealt with the Steele dossier: “Opposition research happens on every campaign, and here you had probably the most shadowy guy ever running for president, and the FBI certainly has seen fit to look into it,” Fallon told the Washington Post in October 2017.

“I probably would have volunteered to go to Europe myself to try and verify if it would have helped get more of this out there before the election.”

Fallon made the comments as part of the original bombshell Post report that revealed the Clinton campaign and DNC helped fund the research that contributed to the unverified anti-Trump dossier. The dossier itself was authored by a former British spy, Christopher Steele, and contained information from foreign sources — a point Trump defenders sometimes make in downplaying his associates’ willingness in 2016 to receive “dirt” from a foreign source.

Fallon said in that interview he was unaware of Steele or his dossier until after the 2016 election, but added: “If I had gotten handed it last fall, I would have had no problem passing it along and urging reporters to look into it.”

Kennedy Sought Help From Soviets

Beyond that, the Democrats also forget Kennedy’s attempts, which might have been high treason, to get the Soviet Union to help defeat Ronald Reagan in the 1984 election, documents unearthed from Soviet archives showed.

A letter from then KGB chief Viktor Cherbikov to Soviet dictator Yuri Andropov showed that Kennedy wanted to help polish the image of the Soviets in the United States and “counter the militaristic policies” of Reagan.

The goal, of course, was defeating The Gipper in 1984.

Photo: Rawpixel / iStock / Getty Images Plus