YouTube Scraps Veritas' Exposé After Privacy Complaints

The latest report from Project Veritas, which exposed Google’s plan to help defeat President Trump in 2020, as well as its war against conservatives, struck a nerve.

Gone from the tech behemoth’s YouTube subsidiary is the video that featured a top Google executive’s confession that Google wants to impose its definition of “fairness” on all the rubes and dopes who voted for Trump.

In that same video, a Google whistleblower explains that the company’s policies are rooted in “doublethink” that changes the meaning of words and that its mission now is defeating Trump.

Video Deep-sixed

Where Project Veritas’ video once appeared, YouTube viewers get this message: “Video unavailable. This video is no longer available due to a privacy claim by a third party.”

The note, of course, does not explain what “third party” filed the “privacy claim.”

At 6:30 p.m. yesterday, Project Veritas chief James O’Keefe tweeted the news: "BREAKING: YOUTUBE/GOOGLE HAS REMOVED OUR GOOGLE INVESTIGATION as it was approaching 50K likes and a million views. IMPORTANT: Please download it on @bitchute and repost it."

Jen Gennai, the Google executive who was videotaped by Project Veritas in its exposé, posted an explanation of her comments at Medium.com, disputing the damning nature of the video. Accusing Project Veritas' undercover team of deceiving her, she wrote that it “filmed me without my consent, selectively edited and spliced the video to distort my words and the actions of my employer, and published it widely online.”

As well, she wrote,

Project Veritas has edited the video to make it seem that I am a powerful executive who was confirming that Google is working to alter the 2020 election. On both counts, this is absolute, unadulterated nonsense, of course. In a casual restaurant setting, I was explaining how Google’s Trust and Safety team (a team I used to work on) is working to help prevent the types of online foreign interference that happened in 2016. Google has been very public about the work that our teams have done since 2016 on this, so it’s hardly a revelation.

The video then goes on to stitch together a series of debunked conspiracy theories about our search results, and our other products. Google has repeatedly been clear that it works to be a trustworthy source of information, without regard to political viewpoint. In fact, Google has no notion of political ideology in its rankings. And everything I have seen backs this up. Our CEO has said ”We do not bias our products to favor any political agenda.” He’s somewhat more powerful and authoritative than me.

Gennai also complained of receiving abusive messages since Project Veritas posted the video.

What Project Veritas Reported

Project Veritas’ video, still available at Project Veritas’ website and at Bitchute.com, features Gennai lamenting the election results in 2016. “We all got screwed over,” Gennai said. “The people got screwed over, the news media got screwed over, like, everybody got screwed over so ... how do we prevent it from happening again.”

Google, she explained, had to instruct Trump voters about “fairness”: “My definition of fairness and bias specifically talks about historically marginalized communities,” she said, while the “same people who voted for the current president who do not agree with our definition of fairness.”

So because Trump’s unwashed rabble “were not saying what’s fair and what’s equitable, so we’re like, well we are a big company, we’re going to say it.”

Leftist Dog Whistle

Project Veritas’ report also divulged Google’s instructions to end “algorithmic unfairness.” Algorithmic unfairness occurs when a Google search returns an objectively true result that does not dovetail with the aims of the Social Justice Warrior employees.

As well, Google has manipulated its auto-complete function. For instance, it does not offer reasonable search suggestions after a user types “Hillary Clinton’s emails,” in order for a user to find articles about Hillary Clinton's e-mail scandals. It does, however, offer suggestions after a user types “Donald Trump’s emails.” The Google whistleblower explained that the Social Justice Warriors inside Google think “Clinton’s emails [are] a conspiracy theory and it’s unfair to return results based on her emails.”

The whistleblower also warned viewers that what “fairness” means inside Google is not the same as is meant outside Google: “Fairness is that they have to manipulate their search results so that it gives them the political agenda that they want.”

Google, he said, “is bent upon never letting some like Donald Trump come to power again.”

Gennai’s blog post does not answer the whistleblower’s allegations, which comport with the claims of James Damore, whom Google fired after he published a long memo entitled “Google Ideological Echo Chamber.”

That document challenged the company’s leftist orthodoxy. Damore’s lawsuit against Google is in arbitration.

Image: Screenshot of ad at projectveritas.com