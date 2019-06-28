Harris Racial Attack on Biden Part of Her M.O.

The most compelling few moments of last night’s Democratic debate was the 90 seconds or so when Senator Kamala Harris leveled former Vice President Joe Biden by suggesting he was a segregationist.

Biden denied it, of course, but the damage was done. Harris forced an old white man to explain why he worked with “segregationists” in the U.S. Senate before Harris was out of grade school.

But the hit job is nothing new for the daughter of immigrants who tried to convince the nation that she, too, was the victim of racial animosity.

Harris has a record of spreading and inventing scurrilous lies to harm or even kill the reputations of white men who stand in her way.

The Biden Smear

Harris fashioned the shiv she put in Biden’s back from his innocent comments at a fundraiser two weeks ago.

Recalling his work with Democratic Senators James O. Eastland and Herman Talmadge, Biden told the Democratic partisans that “civility” was the rule in the Senate. “We got things done. We didn’t agree on much of anything. We got things done.”

In April, CNN unearthed Biden’s letters to Eastland seeking support to block forced busing. And so Harris weaponized Biden’s past:

Growing up, my sister and I had to deal with the neighbor who told us her parents couldn’t play with us because she — because we were black. And I’m going to now direct this at Vice President Biden, I do not believe you are a racist....

But I also believe, and it’s personal — and I was actually very — it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country. And it was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing.

And, you know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me.

Biden sputtered an explanation.

The Kavanaugh Lies

The attack is part of Harris’ modus operandi, a term with which the former prosecutor is familiar.

She offered a virtuoso performance during the confirmation hearings of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when she joined the rest of the hard-left Democrats in smearing the nominee as a rapist.

Aside from that notorious false charge, a lesser known smear was the patently ridiculous suggestion that Kavanaugh favored banning artificial contraception.

Answering a question of GOP Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, Kavanaugh explained his dissent in Priests for Life vs. United States Department of Health and Human Services, a case that involved the Obama’s administration mandate that religious groups provide services, including abortifacients, would trespass their dogmatic teachings.

Explained Kavanaugh:

[Priests for Life] was being forced to provide a certain kind of health coverage over their religious objection to their employees, and under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the question was first, was this a substantial burden on the religious exercise? And it seemed to me quite clearly it was. It was a technical matter of filling out a form, in that case with — that — they said filling out the form would make them complicit in the provision of the abortion-inducing drugs that they were — as a religious matter, objected to.

Kavanaugh was obviously explaining the argument that Priests for Life made before his court, not his own opinion. But that didn’t matter. Harris ignored that fine distinction and tweeted edited video of Kavanaugh’s answer that excised the words “they said,” which referred to Priests for Life.

Kavanaugh’s answer “is a dog whistle for going after birth control,” she tweeted. “He was nominated for the purpose of taking away a woman’s constitutionally protected right to make her own health care decisions. Make no mistake — this is about punishing women.”

The lie earned Harris four Pinocchios from the fact checker at the Washington Post.

ICE Is Like the Klan, Tax Cuts for Rich

In keeping with Harris’ obsession with race and smearing white men, Harris insulted a witness from Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a committee hearing by suggesting the agency was an arm of the Ku Klux Klan. Harris claimed that “there is a perception” that ICE is like the Klan because it causes “fear and intimidation” among Hispanic illegal aliens.

Like her Democrat competitors, including Biden, Harris has repeatedly lied about the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, another four-Pinocchio performance, and told at least 10 whoppers during her campaign announcement.

That litany of lies included the “children in cages” lie she told again during the debate, as well the ridiculous idea that cops — meaning white cops, of course — murder black children with impunity, and the less inflammatory but equally false and debunked idea that women typically earn 77 cents for every dollar a man earns.

