Another Video Provides Evidence Smollett Staged Hate Hoax

More video has surfaced providing evidence homosexual actor Jussie Smollett staged an elaborate hate-crime hoax.

The video, which Fox News obtained from Chicago police, depicts the Nigerian brothers who helped Smollett stage the hoax in multiple close encounters with Jussie Smollett shortly before the alleged attack.

The video is the second in the past week that shows Smollett lied when he claimed that two Trump supporters attacked him in downtown Chicago in the wee hours of January 29.

The story, which sent the nation into a moral panic, quickly collapsed and left egg on the face of every leftist who implied or claimed that the elevation of Donald Trump to the presidency was to blame.

The Latest

Fox reported today that the video “appears to show Jussie Smollett and the two Osundairo brothers — whom police insist the actor paid to pretend to beat him — walking around the vicinity of the alleged attack perhaps just minutes before it happened, according to police notes.”

After Smollett reported the “attack,” Chicago police quickly learned the former Empire actor paid the brothers to stage the hoax. Smollett falsely claimed Trump supporters put a noose around his neck, doused him with bleach, and called him “racist” and “homophobic” names.

Fox, which obtained the video through a Freedom of Information request, reported that “police notes” say the “video is likely from between 1:45 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on January 29 and appears to show Smollett in the same white, patterned sweater he was later captured wearing by Chicago police body cameras, when officers entered his apartment to respond to the 911 call about his alleged hate crime.”

That video, which surfaced last week, shows Smollett removing the noose and telling cops that “there’s bleach on me.”

As for the latest digitally recorded evidence:

A portion of the newly released surveillance video shows Smollett walking away from his luxurious Chicago high-rise apartment building. He walks in a calm manner toward the direction of the Subway sandwich shop, where he told police he went, and later returned to encounter his alleged attackers. The video also appears to show Smollett releasing a puff or two of smoke, which was noted by investigators in handwritten police documents obtained by Fox News.

The video also shows Ola and Abel Osundairo in the area of the attack, Fox reported. Their attorney admitted that the “the two men in hooded sweatshirts seen on the video are the Osundairo brothers.”

One of them is also wearing a red-brimmed hat that police say he wore when the two purchased the hate-hoax supplies at a hardware store, a purchase that cameras in the store picked up. The video from the store shows the brothers with supplies Smollett told them to buy: “Two subjects now known to be [redacted] and [redacted] enter the store and purchase several items, which included gloves, face masks and a red hat,” Chicago police notes read.

Another Day, Another Hoax

Last week, CBS2 in Chicago broadcast the video in which Smollett pulls a noose from around his neck. The station also disclosed that Smollett, amusingly enough, Googled himself more than 50 times after he staged the hoax.

Another recent turn in the case is the appointment of a special prosecutor. The original prosecutors dropped 16 felony counts in connection with the crime after Cook County States’ attorney Kim Foxx recused herself from the case and appointed her deputy, Joe Magats, to prosecute it as “acting state’s attorney.”

Magats said his office dropped the charges after Smollett agreed to two days community service and to surrender the $10,000 he posted to get out of jail.

Police were furious, and a former judge petitioned the circuit court in Cook County to appoint a special prosecutor to find out just how Smollett got away with it.

A judge granted that petition, writing that that Foxx did not have the authority to appoint Magats because the position of “acting state’s attorney” does not exist. Rather, he wrote, she should have sought a court-appointed special prosecutor.

Left Blamed Right

Smollett, who has lied to police before, certainly isn’t unique in faking a hate crime. It happens all the time.

Problem is, the anti-Trump media and anti-Trump Left, particularly in Hollywood and on Capitol Hill, used it to suggest or outrightly claim that President Trump created the hateful environment in which it could occur.

Photo of Jussie Smollett: Dominick D via Wikimedia