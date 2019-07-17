“Total Anarchy”: Media Now Encouraging and Politicians Tolerating Left-wing Terrorism

As the terrorist who attacked the ICE facility “and the many other heroic comrades before him have made clear, there are many ways to fight back against a violent fascist regime. Perhaps it’s time for more of us to put our thinking caps on.” This line wasn’t disgorged by an Antifa group, but by Teen Vogue “labor columnist” and NPR correspondent Kim Kelly. Kelly likened the now-deceased terrorist (shot by police), Willem Van Spronsen, to WWII partisans who fought the Nazis.

She’s not alone. Columnist and Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King called the 69-year-old Van Spronsen the “first martyr attempting to liberate imprisoned refugees,” implying that he was like John Brown, the abolitionist who led the Harpers Ferry raid in 1859.

Also, incredibly, Van Spronsen — a self-identified Antifa member who attacked the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington, on Saturday armed with an AR-15 rifle and incendiary devices — “appears to have been part of a May 5 episode of CNN’s United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell,” reports Fox News.

Bell called the Antifa terrorists “‘good guys,’ going to a gun range with members and even questioning why ‘more white people’ don’t share their viewpoints.” Bell also could be seen on the show admiring one Antifa member’s weapons (Monday Fox News segment on CNN and Bell below).

Meanwhile, it doesn’t appear that even one Democrat presidential candidate has condemned Van Spronsen’s attack, and Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) notably refused to do so when asked about it recently (video below).

While this may not be surprising from a woman who dismissed 9/11 as an event in which “some people did something,” the issue is that the mainstream Left in general doesn’t condemn the Tacoma attack. Why not?

Because, as Fox News host Tucker Carlson put it Monday evening, “They’re on board with it.… Just a few weeks ago, the New York Times published an op-ed calling ICE agents complicit in ‘mass atrocities,’” he pointed out — “and then called for ICE agents to have their names and home addresses publicized” (video below).

This is how you foment unrest and violence (and revolution). It’s said that “the pen is mightier than the sword” because words are powerful — and can have serious consequences. Note here that in a manifesto he left behind, Van Spronsen echoed Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ likening of ICE facilities to Nazi “concentration camps.”

Imagine this rhetoric’s power. If you thought Nazis were taking over your nation, might you not assume it was justifiable to stop them by any means necessary?

This demagoguery’s fruits were apparent before President Trump was even elected, too, with Antifa’s and other leftists’ vandalism and attacks on Trump supporters. Then there was the congressional baseball shooting perpetrated by Bernie Sanders follower James Hodgkinson in June 2017. As radio host Bill Mitchell put it at the time, “The Left in this country is ushering in a new #CultureOfViolence where violent hate is the new normal.”

Illustrating another aspect of this phenomenon is the story of one of its latest victims, Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.). Tuesday night, he shared with Tucker Carlson a recording of the following vile threat:

Gaetz, you pathetic piece of s***, do you know that I could blow your f***ing head clean off your shoulders from over a mile away? Watch your back, b****, you pathetic little piece of s***. You got your head so far up Trump’s a**, I could still take it off your shoulders. F*** you, Gaetz. I’m coming after you, b****.

Note here that it’s illegal to threaten a federal official, that Gaetz’ family was targeted as well, and that the FBI has identified the suspect. The result?

The “U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California deemed the matter ‘a non-threat’ and would not pursue a case,” reports Fox News.

Are officials this cavalier when Democrats are threatened?

In point of fact, this merely reflects how liberal state and local governments have long been giving Antifa and other leftists free rein to attack conservatives.

So now you know why left-wing terrorists are so bold. Case in point: A Facebook Antifa page writes, “When our good friend and comrade Willem Van Spronsen took a stand against the fascist detention center in Tacoma, he became a martyr who gave his life to the struggle against fascism,” reported Heavy.com. “He was kind and deeply loved by many communities; we cannot let his death go unanswered.”

Yet there’s an answer all should demand: Why is Antifa still allowed to operate on Facebook when commentator Alex Jones was banned from the platform for being a “hatemonger”? Note also that Facebook just hit The John Birch Society with a “hate speech” violation — which includes censorship of a post and suspension of video monetization — for using the words "Immigrant Invasion" on a magazine cover.

So let’s paint a picture: Leftist goons attack and threaten conservatives, while media encourage them, Big Tech facilitates them, and politicians and law enforcement look the other way — all in an effort to quash political opposition.

So tell me again: Who are the fascists?

Photo: Lorado / iStock / Getty Images Plus