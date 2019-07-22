Africans Surging Into Del Rio Border Sector, More Than 1,000 Since May

Agents in the Del Rio, Texas, sector of the southwest border with Mexico have apprehended more than 1,100 Africans since May 30, a sign that the mass migration of the Third World into the United States continues apace with no sign of stopping.

Customs and Border Protection, which reported the figure on Friday, has been dealing with Central Americans for years. But now that the world knows the Pelosi Democrats and radical Left are using lawfare to keep the border open for refugees, who can’t be kicked once ensconced in the country, the world is coming to stay.

In July, the Center for Immigration Studies reported that more than 30,000 Africans were headed for Texas, and last week, the World Health Organization declared that the Ebola virus contagion in the Democratic Republic of Congo was a global health crisis.

In other words, Ebola might be headed this way to a school, hospital, welfare agency near you.

The Latest

The African migration is coming from more than a dozen countries on the Dark Continent, CBP reported, and since May, agents at Del Rio, about 160 miles west of San Antonio, have picked up 1,100.

“The apprehension of people from African countries illegally crossing our borders continues to increase,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “Our agents this year have encountered people from 51 countries other than Mexico, including 19 countries from the continent of Africa.”

In the past few weeks, CBP has repeatedly reported the arrival of Africans, yet another angry, demanding host from the Third World hoping to file fraudulent asylum claims.

In late June, agents collared two large groups of illegals that Africans as well as 204 Haitians.

On June 5, agents at Eagle Pass, Texas, collared 34 Africans, CBP reported, noting that agents at Del Rio had arrested more than 500 Africans in the few days since May 31.

“Agents have encountered immigrants from Africa crossing the Rio Grande River in multiple separate events, including one group of over 100 individuals,” the agency reported. “These groups are primarily made up of family units from the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Angola.”

On June 1, agents at Eagle Pass arrested 37 illegals from the two Congos; the Republic and Democratic Republic.

Disease Vectors

While CBP reported that “all immigrants arrested are medically evaluated and are referred to medical professionals for more advanced care if needed,” each and every one of the Africans is a potential viral time bomb.

Central Americans illegals are dangerous enough. They carry scabies, lice, strep throat, the flu, Chagas, skin infection, tuberculosis, and other diseases that aren’t typically fatal. Border agents are even getting sick. But the African groups might well carry the deadly viral hemorrhagic fever that jumped from monkeys to humans.

Since the outbreak began in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which WHO declared an international concern last week, the virus has killed 1,737 of the 2,578 people infected, a fatality rate of more than 67 percent.

Given that immigration authorities are dumping all these illegals into cities across the country, Americans must rightly wonder whether the federal government is inoculating their communities not just with contagious diseases that were all but wiped out in the United States, but instead with a killer virus.

Why is each and every one of those Africans a danger? Because the disease incubates for weeks before symptoms show, which means one or two carriers could spread the disease to others “migrants,” and any one of that infected group might in turn infect someone in an illegal-alien detention center.

They could also spread the disease in a hospital, WHO observed in its report that declared the contagion a global threat.

Thousands More on the Way

But the Africans are only trickling in now. Soon, that trickle might become a flood.

As The New American reported on July 2, the Center for Immigration Studies divulged that Africans are somehow traveling across the Atlantic, landing in Ecuador, and joining the “migrant” train north through Central America.

Citing two sources on the ground, CIS’s Tod Bensman reported that “massive numbers of Africans [are] overwhelming government camps and smuggling infrastructure.”

Those massive numbers? 35,000.

Even worse, the migrants told Bensman’s sources they know the hard-left has opened the borders: “Trump wants to keep us out, but he can’t do it,” they told one of Bensman’s sources.

The migrants know, the sources told Bensman that immigration authorities must “let them into the U.S. and that they can stay for at least three years” before a court will rule, such is the backlog of cases, which is approaching one million.

Image: CBP.gov