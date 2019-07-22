Senators Cruz and Cassidy: Antifa Is a Domestic Terrorist Organization

GOP Senators Ted Cruz and Bill Cassidy want the full Senate to condemn Antifa and designate the nationwide coalition of goon squads as a domestic terror outfit.

In a resolution introduced last week, the Texan and Louisianan say the time has come to stop the communist outfit, which has rioted, attacked police and journalists, and terrorized celebrities and rank-and-file Trump supporters alike.

“Antifa is a group of hateful, intolerant radicals who pursue their unhinged agenda through aggressive violence,” Cruz said. “Time and time again their actions have demonstrated that their only purpose is to inflict harm on those who oppose their views. The hate and violence they spread must be stopped.”

The Resolution

As with all such resolutions, the condemnatory language appears in the usual “whereas” clauses.

The resolution says Antifa’s masked, helmeted goons, who carry shields and weapons, “have used threats of violence in the pursuit of suppressing opposing political ideologies” and oppose the “democratic ideals of peaceful assembly and free speech for all.”

The measure then cites the long list of crimes the communist outfit has perpetrated, including riots in Berkeley, California; threats against and doxxing of employees of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Portland, Oregon; and most recently, the threats against and vicious beating of journalist Andy Ngo.

Cruz and Cassidy want the Senate to designate the Antifa coalition as a “domestic terrorist organization,” and condemn its acts as “unacceptable acts for anyone in the United States.” The federal government, they say, must “redouble its efforts, using all available and appropriate tools, to combat the spread of all forms of domestic terrorism, including White supremacist terrorism.”

Said Cassidy, “Antifa are terrorists, violent masked bullies who ‘fight fascism’ with actual fascism, protected by Liberal privilege. With bullies, they get their way until someone says no. There must be courage, not cowardice, from the elected officials who allow violence against the innocent.”

Last week, Cruz tweeted that “like any terrorist organization they choose to pursue their political ends through violence, fear & intimidation. They must be stopped.”

Cruz is no stranger to the intolerant left that tries to intimidate through violence, fear, and aggression.

In September, at the height of the smear campaign against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, a mob of #MeToo activists surrounded and drove Cruz and his wife out of a restaurant in Washington, D.C.

That aggression has received the hearty approval of Representative Maxine Waters, the leftist from California. “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up,” she said at a rally in June 2018. “And if you see anybody from [Trump’s] Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. You push back on them. Tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!”

Other Antifa Violence

Antifa has taken that a step further in attacks on such opponents as Ngo, who learned in no uncertain terms that he wasn’t welcome to watch an Antifa rally.

But left out of the Cruz indictment are some specifics about Antifa’s more notorious violent attacks, as well as its efforts to intimidate and silence conservative celebrities.

The first was that of Antifa thug Eric Clanton in 2017. A philosophy professor at a college no one ever heard of, he cracked a man on the head with U-lock during an Antifa mob attack at a free-speech rally in Berkeley, California. Police believe he attacked at least three people.

In August, Antifa thugs attacked police in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Another was the attack on two Hispanic Marines in Philadelphia in November. Police in the City of Brotherly Love collared two Antifa thugs for that crime. And a participant in that attack, police allege, was a top Antifa leader in Washington, D.C., who advocated violence and murder on Twitter. That individual was connected to top Democrats on Capitol Hill through his work with a “progressive” outfit that opposed payday lending.

Antifa thugs recently doxxed Fox talker Tucker Carlson and two other conservatives, and in November, showed up outside Carlson’s house and terrorized his wife.

The FBI classified Antifa’s activities as “domestic terrorist violence” in 2016.

