Democrats: No One “Above the Law” — Except Illegal Aliens and Our Pals

“If invading foreigners and the politically connected don’t have to follow the law, why should I?” This attitude, suggestive of a nation in decline, becomes more common as average Americans see that laws today are increasingly just for the little people — except the little people who happen to be illegal aliens.

This double standard is standard for the Democrats, said social commentator Tucker Carlson last night. While they trumpet the “rule of law” when speaking about President Trump, he averred, they’re more than willing to trump the law when at issue are their future voters — a.k.a. illegal aliens. As he put it on his 8 p.m. show, Tucker Carlson Tonight:

Maybe you’ve noticed this from watching TV in the past couple of years. When it’s about tax returns or executive orders, or of course, Russia, the left strikes a law and order pose. Nobody, they’ll remind you — finger wagging in your face — is above the law in this country. Nobody. Not even — drumroll please — the president of the United States.

It’s one of their favorite talking points. It is highly effective because it's absolutely true. In America, nobody is above law. That's the promise of this country. It’s the best thing about it. It’s why this isn’t the third world.

If only Democrats actually believed their own bumper stickers, we’d be far better off than we are. But in this case, they don't. Nobody is above the law? Please, spare us.

The Democratic Party’s entire electoral future depends upon making certain that millions and millions of people are above the law. In real life, our laws are unambiguous. Nobody is allowed to move to this country without our permission. People who come here illegally must be sent home. That’s what the law says.

The modern Democratic Party is built around ignoring and subverting that law. Just this month, President Trump called for ICE to deport illegal aliens facing final deportation orders. To be clear, these aren’t people pulled at random out of restaurant kitchens. These are people who, at our expense, have received their day in court. They’ve gone through the whole process. And in the end, they lost, and they’ve been ordered to leave. They’ve chosen to ignore that order. They’ve chosen to give the finger to our laws [video below].

Actually, the modern Democratic Party is built around ignoring all laws it finds inconvenient. For example, leftists seek to suppress investigations into the Hillary Clinton e-mail scandal and illegal FBI spying on Trump and his campaign team. They have no interest in prosecuting ex-CIA director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, or ex-FBI director Jim Comey, all of whom lied to Congress — a crime for which the president’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen (and others) was sent to prison.

Then there’s Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who has been credibly accused of immigration and tax fraud and of marrying her own brother (and it appears “Omar” may not even be her real name) but is defended by the Left; and hate-hoaxing actor Jussie Smollett, who was allowed to skate by the Chicago Democrat machine despite filing false police reports. Just as when leftists cite the Constitution but then trample it, and use the “Do it for the children” pitch but then support up-to-birth prenatal infanticide, the “rule of law” is to them not principle, but ploy.

But never is this more blatant than with illegal migration, where many millions of foreigners are not only allowed to violate the law, but are actually given preference over citizens. This has included favoring illegals over citizens in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and with regard to in-state tuition benefits, and turning a blind eye to identity theft by illegals that would land you or me in prison.

Likewise, this mentality is also reflected in propaganda concerning “separating children from their (illegal) parents.” As former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) acting director Thomas Homan correctly pointed out during recent congressional testimony (video below), Americans are arrested are separated from their kids, too — and no one complains.

Note that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who grilled Homan above, represents those who have such contempt for rule of (politically inconvenient) law that they condemn law enforcement for doing its job. It’s a mentality saying, translated, “Dare enforce the laws we made — refuse to join us in undermining the system — and we’ll punish you.”

Of course, persecute law enforcement for enforcing law and send citizens the message that law is only for suckers and those who can’t get away with breaking it, and you get lawlessness. As Tucker Carlson has rhetorically asked in the past when addressing illegals’ preferential treatment, “Why should I pay my taxes?”

In fairness, no nation perfectly adheres to the rule of law. There ever and always is some favoritism, as American history attests. Why, how many cops give traffic tickets to their wives or mothers?

But the question is whether it has been normalized. There’s a big difference between the occasions of favoritism found in the Western world (as bad as they are) and the bribery and general corruption woven into the Third World. A good example of the latter is how, according to a documentary I watched years ago, you can buy your way out of a fatal hit-and-run in Mexico for $450.

Many leftists behave as if, and often believe, that anything is justifiable in the quest to dethrone Trump and advance their agenda. But the rule of law is imperative. The reason why was explained movingly by actor Paul Scofield, playing Sir Thomas More, in the 52-second clip below from the 1966 film A Man for All Seasons.

In a healthy civilization, corruption is the exception proving the rule; in our civilization, leftists are trying to make it the rule. But we ought to ponder that when rules start to mean nothing, rulers start to mean everything. Of course, this works out quite well — as long as you can find angels to rule you.

Image: utah778 via iStock / Getty Images Plus