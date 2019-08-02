German Cops: Syrian Hacked Kazakhi To Death In Street; Video Shows Brutal Sword Attack

In yet another example of a migrant’s “successful integration” into German society, a 28-year-old Syrian, authorities in Stuttgart allege, hacked to death his 36-year-old roommate from Kazakhstan.

Cops arrested the “refugee” after he fled the scene.

Few details about the crime are available, such as why the Syrian suspect settled upon such a punishment for whatever the Kazakhi did. But the crime highlights the growing migrant murder problem in Germany.

Just days ago, an African “refugee,” whom authorities believed to have been a model of assimilation to Western society, traveled from Switzerland to Frankfurt and murdered an eight-year-old boy, police allege.

Samurai Sword

News reports say the Syrian suspect used a samurai sword, known as a katana, to hack the Kazakhi to death in broad daylight.

Two videos posted at LiveLeak show the bloody deed.

One of the videos, as the Daily Mail reported, shows the murder from a distance:

Watching from the balcony of a nearby apartment, the woman filming says: “Call the police. Did you call the police?”

A man replies: “Yes, I did. He’s totally stabbing him.”

The attacker is then seen lifting the sword above his head and plunging it repeatedly into the victim.

The second “more graphic clip” posted at LiveLeak shows the finishing blow of the attack after bystanders attempted to intervene. After ordering them to get back, he lifts up the sword and brings it down on the bloodied victim once more before running away.

“Why did you do that?” the Syrian suspect repeatedly shouted, the German newspaper Bild reported.

“The suspect then reportedly fled on a bicycle but was caught that evening following a frantic police helicopter manhunt,” the Mail reported, and police found a “sword-like object” they think is the murder weapon in a nearby bush.

Breitbart London, quoting the German newspaper Neue Ruhr Zeitung, reported that the Syrian suspect arrived in Germany in 2015.

“Successful Integration”

One wonders whether he, like the African “refugee” suspected in the murder of an eight-year-old boy in Frankfurt, is yet another example of “successful integration.”

As The New American reported earlier today, the Swiss Workers Relief Agency featured the suspect, a 40-year-old Eritrean to whom Switzerland granted asylum in 2008, in a pamphlet that showed what a wonderful addition to the country he was.

“Reserved and a bit shy,” as the Sun reported, “he liked almost everything about Switzerland.”

Maybe, but Habte Araya landed in the care of a headshrinker and quit work. That was in 2017. Just last Thursday, he threatened a neighbor with a knife and fled the country. Landing in Frankfurt, he pushed an eight-year-old boy and his mother in front of an incoming train, police allege. The mother rolled off the tracks only to watch the train crush her little boy.

Araya also tried to kill a 78-year-old the same way, police allege.

Immediately, open-borders leftists, however, found the real villains: “far right” politicians who think opening Europe to millions of angry, illiterate, penniless “refugees” was a stupid idea.

German patriots now stand accused of hate for daring to mention the obvious, yet those German patriots aren’t hacking people to death in the street, pushing eight-year-old boys in front of trains, or waging sexual jihad against German women.

The two crimes reported this week have been preceded by thousands of others. Aside from four terror attacks in 2016, refugees in Germany are responsible for a wave of unprecedented sex crimes. At least 2,000 “refugees” attacked 1,200 women on New Year’s Eve in 2016.

Sexual terror is, indeed, one of the many blessings of the country’s open border.

In March 2018, the Gatestone Institute reported these data about “migrant” sex crime:

A quarterly report — Criminality in the Context of Migration (Kriminalität im Kontext von Zuwanderung) — published by the Federal Criminal Police Office ... showed that migrants [asylum seekers, refugees, and illegal immigrants] committed 3,466 sex crimes during the first nine months of 2017 — or around 13 a day.... By comparison, in all of 2016 migrants committed 3,404 sex crimes, or around nine a day; in 2015, 1,683 sex crimes, or around five a day; in 2014, 949 sex crimes, or around three a day; and in 2013, 599 sex crimes, or around two a day.

Gatestone did not, apparently, follow that report with final numbers for 2017, although even if the “refugees” didn’t commit another such crime, the average per day still would have been more than nine.

The topper to that story: “There is a strict order by the authorities to not report on crimes committed by refugees.”

Photo: sanchairat / iStock / Getty Images Plus