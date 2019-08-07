Dayton Shooter a Registered Democrat, Protested Against KKK With a Weapon

The deranged man who murdered nine and wounded 27 others in Dayton, Ohio, wasn’t just a Satanist who sang in a porngogrind band and hated Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Connor Betts, the 24-year-old shooter, was a Democrat who showed up with a weapon to a counterprotest against the Ku Klux Klan, the Dayton Daily News reported.

And a woman who claims to have been his girlfriend revealed that he was as crazy as everyone thinks he was.

Weapon at Protest

As The New American reported yesterday, Betts’s Twitter feed is full of the usual leftist chatter, where he threatened to vandalize ICE vehicles and “kill every fascist.”

Thus, it’s not surprising that the man shot dead in Dayton after a 30-second killing spree showed up at a KKK rally there in May. He “was seen carrying a gun,” the Daily News reported.

The newspaper interviewed Betts’s high-school pal, Hasan Karim, who recognized the demented gunman at the rally even though he disguised himself, a common tactic of Antifa terrorists to keep their identities hidden from police and ubiquitous mobile-phone cameras.

“Betts wore a bandanna covering part of his face and sunglasses,” the Daily News reported. “He carried a gun which appeared to be similar in style to the one used in Sunday’s shooting. He did not appear to be part of any group that was in the protest crowd.”

Betts used “a semi-automatic pistol that police say was modified to act like a rifle, with an attached drum magazine that could hold up to 100 .223-caliber rounds,” the newspaper reported. “Police say he may have had up to 250 rounds of ammunition on him, and they found a shotgun in his car.”

Despite claims from some that Betts was a white supremacist and sought to kill blacks, the newspaper reported, the FBI hasn’t found evidence that race motivated Betts, who is white. Six of his nine victims were black.

As well, as TNA reported yesterday, Betts was a hard leftist. A friend of his told the newspaper that Betts was “definitely not a right-leaning person. His political views definitely leaned to the left.”

The newspaper pulled voting records that showed Betts was a registered Democrats. He backed Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

Mentally Ill

Beyond that, Betts was, again, a likely candidate for serious medication or, perhaps, involuntary commitment.

Writing a Medium.com, a woman purporting to be his “girlfriend” divulged that “he had bipolar disorder and possibly OCD,” which she didn’t much care about beause she had them, too.

The woman described herself as polyamorous, the leftist term for promiscuous, and wrote that she got along well with the future mass murderer.

Betts was obsessed with violence, she wrote, which became clear when the two were at a bar having drinks, and Betts showed her and narrated a video of the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, last year.

Connor gave me the play-by-play of what was happening. Even then, I did realize that that was a weird thing for a first date, but not too weird given the context of our class. In our Social Psychology class, we regularly got off-topic to talk about serial killers, Ted Bundy was a hot topic given all of the media attention he was getting. A psychology student being fascinated in the horrors of humans is not an abnormal thing. It weirded me out because it was definitely not my focus on psychology, but it wasn’t a weird thing in general.

The woman defended Betts by saying the Dayton shooting “wasn’t a hate crime. He fought for equality. This wasn’t a crime of passion. He didn’t get passionate enough. This wasn’t very premeditated. He wasn’t a thorough planner.”

Betts, she wrote, hated himself and was suicidal.

He would have been the first one to tell you that he hated himself. He told me that twice he held a gun in his mouth ready to pull the trigger. He knew that he shouldn’t have been allowed to own a gun, even though he loved guns. He believed as I believe that people with mental illnesses shouldn’t be allowed to own guns because of people like him, people that turn into monsters.

Betts, she wrote, “was the product of failed system” that “stigmatized mental health and recovery.”

Maybe, but he was also a product of a political culture that permits the Left to threaten violence against anyone who opposes its program.

