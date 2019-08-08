Twitter Locks McConnell’s Campaign Account for Threat Video. Castro Doxxing, Aslan Threat Remain

The social-justice warriors at Twitter have locked the account of Republican Senator Mitch McConnell’s reelection campaign because it posted video of the violent, leftist protestors outside his home in Louisville, Kentucky.

Those protesters, led by a Black Lives Matter activist, shouted obscenities and threatened to murder the Senate majority leader. But video of the threat was apparently too much for Twitter users to see or hear.

And, Twitter’s censors told the campaign, the account will stay locked until the video is removed.

The social-media giant isn’t as squeamish about leftists who post death threats or other material that endangers conservatives, but it does, apparently, have great concerns about revealing the truth about those making the threats.

The Protest, the Lock-Down

Activists gathered at McConnell’s house on Monday and shouted a number of profanities and generally acted like uncivilized brutes. “Mitch, we know you’re home,” they shouted. “F**k you, f**k your wife, f**k everything you stand for,” they continued.

And another added this: “Hopefully some motherf**kers out there with some voodoo dolls of these b*****s.”

After that bizarre remarks, BLM leader Chanelle Helm, got ugly. Very ugly. Referring to McConnell’s fall last week that ended in a broken shoulder, Helm said the Senate Majority Leader “should have broken his little raggedy, wrinkled-a** neck.”

As well, Helm said, “Just stab the motherf***er in the heart.”

Yet depicting such honesty was too much for the faint hearts at Twitter, the campaign announced.

“This morning, Twitter locked our account for posting the video of real-world, violent threats made against Mitch McConnell,” campaign chief Kevin Golden told the Courier Journal in Louisville. And Golden added, "Twitter will allow the words ‘Massacre Mitch’ to trend nationally on their platform but locks our account for posting actual threats against us.”

Golden said the leftist social-media behemoth has turned down an appeal and won’t open the account until the campaign removes the video.

Katie Rosborough, a spokesperson for Twitter, told the newspaper that “the user was temporarily locked out of their account for a Tweet that violated our violent threats policy, specifically threats involving physical safety.”

The campaign tweeted that leftists are “cheering on thousands of accounts calling for Senator McConnell to ‘break his neck.’”

“These threats go far beyond a political cartoon or a broken shoulder,” the thread continues, “they are serious calls to physical violence and we’ve alerted law enforcement.”

Dangerous Rhetoric

Yet even as former Vice President Joe Biden blames President Trump for appealing to race hatred and conjuring the forces of darkness across the land, as Biden did yesterday in Burlington Iowa, the radical Left continues prodding those same forces from the Left with calls for violence against conservatives.

And social media, including Twitter, helps spread the noxious message.

In the last week, Twitter has not, for instance, blocked a tweet from disgraced CNN host Reza Aslan, a leftist from Iran who called for the mass murder of Trump supporters.

On Sunday, responding to the mass shooting at the Walmart in El Paso, Aslan, who consumed human brains during his program on CNN, smeared and threatened every American who voted for Trump. “After today there is no longer any room for nuance,” the professor at University of California Riverside wrote. “The President is a white nationalist terror leader. His supporters — ALL OF THEM — are by definition white nationalist terror supporters. The MAGA hat is a KKK hood. And this evil, racist scourge must be eradicated from society.”

And leftist Representative Joaquin Castro, who runs his brother Julian’s failing presidential campaign, doxxed constituents in his 20th district of Texas who donated money to Trump’s reelection campaign, an obvious attempt to terrorize the donors with an unspoken threat of violence, possibly by Antifa, the communist goon squad that is terrorizing Trump supporters in the streets and even federal immigration authorities at their homes.

Castro’s tweet says the contributions from those donors “are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders,’” yet another lie from the anti-Trump left.

Now, terrorist street enforcers who get signals from the likes of Aslan and Castro are threatening to kill top Republican politicians.

But Twitter doesn’t want anyone to know.

Photo of Mitch McConnell: senate.gov