Epstein’s Isle Raided, Documents Show Perversions, Barr Promises to Prosecute Co-Conspirators

Billionaire sex pervert Jeffrey Epstein might be dead, but the case prosecutors were building against the Deep State insider will likely now move on to his helpers.

Yesterday, the FBI and local police raided the deceased financier’s home on Little St. James, an island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. As well, unnamed conspirators whom prosecutors allege helped Epstein have been warned that they will face justice. And last week, new details about Epstein’s major sex-trafficking operation emerged with documents in an Epstein-related case.

Federal prosecutors will now turn their attention to the employees and associates who helped him, tops among them Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who has, apparently, gone on the lam.

Raid on Home

The raid involved FBI agents, along with U.S. Customs and local law enforcement, who “fanned out in golf carts across Epstein’s estate on Little St. James Island,” the Miami Herald reported.

The Herald reported that Epstein purchased the isle for $7.95 million in 1998 and built a “24,000-square-foot private home, swimming pools, cabanas and other structures on a 70-acre swath of oceanfront land studded with palm trees.”

Whatever evidence they gathered won’t harm Epstein, whom authorities found hanged in his cell on Saturday. Guards didn’t bother check on Epstein, who was briefly on a suicide watch after a supposed previous attempt, for hours, the Washington Post disclosed.

Epstein faced a federal sex-trafficking indictment that alleged he procured girls as young as 14 for sexual trysts, and that employees and associates helped him procure the girls, who then often became procurers as well.

Epstein skated on similar sex charges in 2008 when then-federal prosecutor Alexander Acosta, who became President Trump’s labor secretary, cut a deal that permitted Epstein to plead guilty to lesser state charges. Investigative reporter Vicky Ward divulged in the Daily Beast that Acosta cut the deal because Epstein, a member of the Trilateral Commission and Council on Foreign Relations, was connected to “intelligence.”

Documents

That’s where last week’s document release come in.

The documents paint a “a chilling picture” of “hundreds of girls and young women” that Epstein, Maxwell, and their cabal of helpers “trafficked for sex to a number of wealthy business, political and world leaders,” the Herald reported last week.

The documents come from a defamation lawsuit that Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre filed against Maxwell in 2015 and settled in 2017. Giuffre said Maxwell recruited her to be Epstein’s masseuse when she worked at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

The documents contain the names of highly influential men, including former Maine Senator George Mitchell, super lawyer Alan Dershowitz, and Britain’s Prince Andrew. All those named deny any participation in such deeds.

Epstein, Giuffre alleged, wanted compromising sexual information on the men. Reported the Herald,

While there’s no direct evidence contained in the court record substantiating her accounts with prominent men, Giuffre did provide testimony and evidence to corroborate her claims of exploitation at the hands of Epstein and Maxwell through photographs, plane logs, and even a medical record from Presbyterian Hospital in New York where Giuffre was taken by Epstein after a particularly abusive sex episode.

A boyfriend she told about the abuse and another a college student Maxwell procured verified Giuffre’s account. The student said Epstein demanded three girls a day.

Documents also detail the story of a 15-year-old Swedish girl, the Herald reported, who was “shaking and crying in fear” when she “told a butler who worked for two of Epstein’s closest friends ... that Epstein and Maxwell had physically threatened to harm her and seized her passport to keep her on the island, according to the butler’s statement.”

Even as Palm Beach cops were investigating Epstein in 2006, the Herald reported, Maxwell was still helping operate “a pyramid-like scheme the pair operated to lure young girls from around Palm Beach County, focusing on schools, colleges and spas.”

Maxwell refused to testify against Epstein and called Giuffre a liar.

Democrat power lawyer David Boies, Giuffre’s attorney, told the Herald that she sued Maxwell “to chronicle, in testimony and evidence, the scope of Epstein’s and Maxwell’s sex trafficking operation” because the courts, prosecutors, and even the media had “failed” the girls.

Apropos of Epstein’s plea deal in 2008, Vanity Fair reported that the Bush administration permitted it, possibly, to protect Prince Andrew, who posed for a picture with Giuffre that appeared in the Herald. Also in that photo is Maxwell.

“The royal family did everything they could to try and discredit the Prince Andrew stuff,” Boies told Vanity Fair. “When we tried to follow up with anything, we were stonewalled. We wanted to interview him, they were unwilling to do anything.”

Such were Epstein’s and Maxwell’s perversions they actually expected Giuffre to bear a child for them, she told the Herald.

Speaking at the national convention of the Fraternal Order of Police, U.S. Attorney General William Barr warned Epstein’s helpers that justice was coming: “Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. The victims deserve justice, and they will get it.”

Photo: Nicola Forenza / iStock / Getty Images Plus