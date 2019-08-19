Monday, 19 August 2019

The Fake Fall of Communism - Behind the Deep State

In this episode of Behind the Deep State, host Alex Newman shines light on Communism in the United States. Stemming back decades, Communism has run rampant behind the scenes, working to dictate policy, overthrow governments, and change the way people view its ideology.

