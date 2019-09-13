Blasey Ford’s Father Backed Kavanaugh, Her Credibility Further Shot

The father of Christine Blasey Ford apparently didn’t believe that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh attacked his daughter almost 40 years ago at a party.

Blasey Ford, recall, famously claimed that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her, an allegation that proved to be unfounded but nearly derailed his nomination to the high court.

Now, writing at The Federalist, Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino reported yesterday that Blasey Ford’s father, Ralph Blasey, backed Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Hemingway and Severino wrote Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court.

Blasey Ford’s father likely buries her credibility, which took another blow last week with the exposure of her leftist attorney’s confession about the professor’s purpose in coming forward. Blasey Ford, the lawyer admitted, wanted to protect the high court’s Roe v. Wade abortion decision of 1973, which the sisterhood thinks Kavanaugh will vote to overturn.

Smearing Kavanaugh was the way to do it.

Latest Report

Before divulging yet another damaging fact about Blasey Ford’s credibility, the authors ran down the list of problems with the professor’s yarn:

She offered no proof that she and Kavanaugh had ever even met. She couldn’t remember where it happened, when it happened, or how she arrived at or departed from the party. None of the four alleged witnesses she eventually named, including one of her closest lifelong friends, corroborated her accusations. Prior to airing her allegations with the media, she scrubbed her entire social media history that indicated she was a liberal activist.

Blasey Ford’s claims also shifted between the time she came forward and her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. As well, the prosecutor brought in by committee chieftain Senator Charles Grassley reported that Blasey Ford’s own witnesses “refuted” and “failed to corroborate” her claims.

Another witness and a long story at RealClearInvestigations proved that Blasey Ford likely perjured herself. And a second FBI probe launched to investigate Blasey Ford’s and other preposterous sex assault claims about Kavanaugh found nothing to them.

But on to Blasey Ford’s father, Ralph Blasey.

“The Blasey family stayed conspicuously silent about the veracity of her allegations,” Hemingway and Severino reported.

A public letter of support for Ford that began “As members of Christine Blasey Ford’s family ...” wasn’t signed by a single blood relative. Reached for comment by the Washington Post, her father simply said, “I think all of the Blasey family would support her. I think her record stands for itself. Her schooling, her jobs and so on,” before hanging up.

Privately, however, it appears the Blasey family had significant doubts about what Ford was trying to accomplish by coming forward and making unsubstantiated allegations against Brett Kavanaugh....

[Blasey] “went out of his way to offer to Ed Kavanaugh [Brett's father] his support of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, according to multiple people familiar with the conversation that took place at Burning Tree Club in Bethesda, Maryland. “I’m glad Brett was confirmed,” Ralph Blasey told Ed Kavanaugh, shaking his hand. Blasey added that the ordeal had been tough for both families.

As well, the authors reported, Blasey sent Kavanaugh’s father a letter expressing the same sentiments.

“Blasey never explicitly addressed the credibility of his daughter’s allegations, but he presumably wouldn’t have supported the nomination of a man he believed tried to rape his daughter,” the authors rightly concluded.

Beyond Blasey Ford’s father, the writers discuss her friends who did not support her account.

Why She Did It

Which means, again, Blasey Ford probably concocted her tale of woe, as The New American reported last week.

Ryan Lovelace, who wrote Search and Destroy: Inside the Campaign Against Brett Kavanaugh, uncovered video of a damning admission from Blasey’s Ford’s lawyer, Deborah Katz.

Speaking at a feminist legal conference in April, Katz said “Christine’s testimony brought about more good than the harm misogynist Republicans caused by allowing Kavanaugh on the court.”

And why was that?

He will always have an asterisk next to his name. When he takes a scalpel to Roe v. Wade, we will know who he is, we know his character, and we know what motivates him, and that is important; it is important that we know, and that is part of what motivated Christine.

Another motivator might have been the nearly $1 million she collected from her fans through GoFundMe, but in any event her father’s backing Kavanaugh destroys her credibility.

A father does not support a man who attacked his daughter.

Photo of Christine Blasey-Ford: U.S. Senate