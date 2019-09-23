Ilhan Omar Had Husband Fired to Keep Him From Talking, Sources Say

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), shown in yellow, had her husband fired from his job as a senior policy aide to a Minneapolis City Council Member as a way of keeping him from filing from divorce and speaking out about her various scandals, a source told PJ Media.

Ahmed Hirsi, Omar’s husband and the father of her three children, was working for Councilwoman Alondra Cano until being quietly terminated on June 14. A source informed PJ Media that the termination was made at the request of Representative Omar.

The reason, the source claimed, is that the congresswoman is trying to use financial leverage to keep Hirsi from seeking divorce. The job loss makes Hirsi, who currently is without a regular source of income, financially dependent on Omar, who makes a $174,000 salary in Congress and reportedly received a $250,000 book advance in January.

This comes as the Somali-born lawmaker faces pervading questions about her marriage, including whether she committed immigration fraud by marrying her alleged brother (Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, her former husband) in order to facilitate his emigration to the United States.

Omar also faces the accusation of an extramarital affair with left-wing political consultant Tim Mynett, whose wife, Beth Mynett, claimed in divorce papers that he was paid $250,000 in consulting fees for traveling related to the alleged tryst (rather than actual political work) — a claim that invited a Federal Elections Commission charge against Omar.

Both Omar and Tim Mynett have denied the affair.

But as the New York Post reported, sources close to Omar and her family say Hirsi was incensed at the affair allegations and now wants a divorce. The couple is allegedly separated in a split that is an “open secret” in their hometown.

Writing at Powerline, Minneapolis attorney Scott Johnson said he has interviewed sources who confirm that Omar and Hirsi have fallen out, but that Omar wants Hirsi to help her keep up appearances for the sake of her political career.

Wrote Johnson:

In the past three weeks I have circled back to interview sources whom I have found to be highly reliable in the Omar saga. They open a window onto the scandals from the perspective of Ahmed Hirsi, her long-time partner and the father of her three children. According to sources, Hirsi is telling friends:

• that he will not go to jail for Omar;

• that while Omar did indeed marry her brother (Ahmed Elmi) for fraudulent purposes, Hirsi did not know at the time that she had married Elmi;

• that Omar is threatening Hirsi he would be in trouble along with her if the truth were to come out;

• that Omar has asked him to state publicly that all is well with their marriage even though it is completely done and finished; and

• that in fact they are living apart and have been divorced under Islamic law (although they remain legally married).

Having humiliated Ahmed Hirsi by her affair with Tim Mynett, Omar now wants Hirsi to perform public relations services for her to suppress the scandal. That is cold.

Hirsi has maintained his silence through all the scandals so far. One may infer that there is a good reason why Hirsi has never spoken up on Omar’s behalf in any of these scandals. Hirsi’s knowledge of Omar’s conduct is knowledge of her wrongdoing.

During an exclusive interview for Minneapolis CBS affiliate WCCO that aired August 27, Omar said, “I have no interest in allowing the conversation about my personal life to continue and so I have no desire to discuss it.”

But are the questions about the congresswoman’s marriage merely a matter of her “personal life?” Or are they valid public concerns with legal ramifications?

If the affair allegations are true, then Omar is responsible for thousands of dollars in misused campaign funds.

This wouldn’t be the first time the polemic Democrat has found herself in such a situation. Her campaign committee was ordered by the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board to pay back nearly $4,000 and a $500 fine for finance violations in 2016.

The Board’s probe also found that Omar filed joint tax returns with Hirsi in 2014 and 2015 — even though she was still legally married to Elmi at the time.

Last week, a 2013 social-media post by Omar resurfaced in which she called her father “Nur Said.” In many Muslim cultures, children receive their father’s name as the second or middle name.

Thus, if Omar’s father’s name is actually Nur Said (as evidence suggests), then her real name would be Ilhan Nur Said — giving her the same middle name as ex-husband Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, suggesting a shared father or fathers named alike.

The post was deleted shortly after gaining attention. A spokeswoman for Omar called questions about the congresswoman’s father “conspiracy theories.”

