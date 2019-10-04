Reports: Whistleblower Is a Democrat and Former Obama Aide. Schiff Tweeted Ukraine Narrative in August

Two new unverified but credible claims about the CIA whistleblower trying to bring down President Trump — and a hard fact about House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff, the California Democrat and ringmaster of the the latest impeachment circus — suggest that Trump is the victim of highly orchestrated Deep State Democrat hit job.

The two claims are these: The anonymous whistleblower is a Democrat and worked on Ukraine issues for the National Security Council in the Obama White House, a job that included gathering anti-Trump dirt from the country. That might explain why Schiff has repeatedly emphasized hiding the whistleblower’s identity.

But the hard fact about Schiff is this: He retailed the Ukraine collusion tale in late August about two weeks after the date on the whistleblower’s report, August 12, but almost a month before the intelligence committee released it.

Obama Hit Man?

As to the whistleblower, recall that his hearsay account showed he knew nothing about the call, during which Trump supposedly committed an impeachable offense: asking Zelensky to probe the growing Biden-Burisma scandal that threatens to destroy Joe Biden’s third and final try for the White House.

For nine long pages, the whistleblower leveled one unsubstantiated allegation after another, some of which were provably false.

As well, the whistleblower showed an “indica of an arguable political bias on the part of the Complainant in favor of a rival political candidate,” the intelligence community inspector general reported.

That fact meshes with yesterday’s apparently little-noticed tweets from CNN’s Jake Tapper and investigative reporter Paul Sperry.

Tapper: “A source familiar with the investigation prompted by the whistleblower tells me that the “indicia ... of an arguable political bias on the part” of the whistleblower referred to by the Intel Community IG, is that the whistleblower is a Registered Democrat.”

Sperry: “The whistleblower is a registered Democrat & CIA analyst who was detailed before the 2016 election to the Obama White House, where he worked on the NSC's Ukraine desk & met w anti-Trump Ukrainian officials before being sent packing by the Trump NSC & becoming disgruntled.”

And, Sperry continued: “The Democrat whistleblower who complained about Trump digging up dirt in Ukraine was himself helping dig up dirt in Ukraine against Trump (and [Paul] Manafort) while working in the Obama White House during 2016 campaign.”

Sperry didn’t cite a source for his claims, but he’s a careful reporter. He nailed down falsehoods in the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, who tried to sink the nomination of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Beyond these credible claims, the New York Times disclosed that the whistleblower did indeed contact committee staff, which offered advice on filing the allegations. But Schiff said the committee had no contact with the whistleblower, which invited a four-Pinnochio zinger from the Washington Post’s fact checker.

On September 26, Sperry explained why the timing of all these events is suspicious: “Schiff tweeted this exact same Trump-Ukraine ‘collusion’ narrative a month ago,” Sperry wrote. “Hmm ... Exactly how long have Schiffty-Schiff and Dems been working with this ‘whistleblower’? Smelling more and more like prefabrication.”

On August 28, Schiff accused Trump of “withholding vital military aid to Ukraine, while his personal lawyer seeks help from the Ukraine government to investigate his political opponent. It doesn’t take a stable genius to see the magnitude of this conflict,” Schiff opined, “or how destructive it is to our national security.”

Now, change a few words to put former vice president Joe Biden in the same tweet: Biden is “withholding vital loan guarantees to Ukraine and threatens the Ukraine government that is investigating his son’s company. It doesn’t take a stable genius to see the magnitude of his conflict.”

That conflict refers to Biden-Burisma, the influence-peddling scandal that has ensnared Biden and his son, Hunter. In March 2016, Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees if Ukraine didn’t fire its top prosecutor, who just happened to be investigating Hunter Biden’s employer, Burisma Holdings.

That’s what Trump asked Zelensky to investigate, which Democrats claim is an impeachable offense, although Democrats have done likewise.

The Big Question

If Sperry’s and Tapper’s claims prove true, the following facts will have been established.

• That whistleblower is a Democrat who worked against Trump in the Obama White House and colluded with anti-Trump Ukrainian officials before the 2016 election.

• The Trump NSC fired the Democrat whistleblower who filed the hearsay allegations about the Trump-Zelensky phone call.

• The allegations went public last week, but Schiff tweeted about them in late August two weeks or so after the whistleblower’s hearsay account dated August 12.

Just who is colluding with whom?

