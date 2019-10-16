Foreign Rule Over America: California's Gov. Newsom Signs Law Putting Illegals on State Boards

It’s a radical left-wing idea so unjust that it was even rejected by a governor nicknamed “Moonbeam.” But that hasn’t deterred California’s governor Gavin Newsom. Finding his own way to address secret foreign influence over our government, he’s put it right out in the open: Newsom just signed a law allowing illegal aliens to serve on state boards — governing you.

As American Thinker’s Monica Showalter writes, “Talk about disenfranchisement. In California, seems it’s not enough that foreign nationals who’ve just spilled over the U.S. border from the south can get free education, free health care, free housing, and all that — now it looks as though locals may just find themselves lorded over by foreign nationals with zero loyalty to the United States making policy, now that Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed SB225, a bill to allow illegals to ‘serve’ (and be paid) on state boards that make policy in California. If your interests conflict with theirs, too bad about yours.”

The San Francisco Chronicle provides more detail, writing that illegals

and other non-citizens will be allowed to serve on state boards and commissions after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of bills Saturday intended to integrate immigrants further into society.

SB225 by Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, D-Los Angeles, expands eligibility for state appointments to any California resident over the age of 18.

In a signing message, Newsom said applicants deserved to be considered on their merits, rather than their immigration status.

“Building a more representative government requires an assessment of barriers that prevent talented and qualified Californians from consideration for public service,” he said. “California doesn’t succeed in spite of our diversity — our state succeeds because of it.”

“The idea is so bad it was vetoed in 2018 by the state’s previous governor, Jerry [Moonbeam] Brown, who rejected it on the grounds that citizenship for this form of public service ‘is the better path,’” writes Showalter. “The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, is a far-left activist who accompanied Newsom on his first trip as governor to El Salvador on a junket to find out how to make illegals in California happier.”

“It’s a shocking encroachment to the ‘consent of the governed’ idea now that anyone, citizen or not, legally here or not, loyal to the U.S. or not, can get himself a sinecure as part of the state’s ruling class,” she continues.

This opens the door to frightening mischief. Showalter mentions that the Chinese, Mexicans, and other foreign nations could easily send over operatives to do their bidding. “It’s an astonishing open-borders move to put illegals in ruling positions now, as if consent of the citizens no longer mattered,” she writes. ”The U.S. fought a war over this problem — in 1776.”

Having such operatives in place could be quite convenient, too, if there’s another Washington/California foreign policy fight over illegal migration, Showalter points out. Moreover, the state boards are legion and govern affairs big and small. So they’re not just bodies tending to matters such as beautifying parks. They also include, Showalter warns:

• the California Coastal Commission, which determines what can get built and where;

• court boards, which means illegals — lawbreakers — perhaps more loyal to foreign law than our own, may now be telling judges how to behave;

• boards determining prison policy; and

• voting boards, even though the aliens can’t themselves vote (legally).

There are more examples, too, you can be sure.

Furthermore, there’s nothing in Newsom’s new law preventing boards from being 100-percent illegal aliens.

Realize also that this is part of a longstanding process of gradually rendering citizenship meaningless and transforming the electorate into a Third World, socialist supporting one. For example, an increasing number of localities have been granting non-citizens voting rights, California appointed an illegal to a state senate committee last year, and Showalter wrote of Huntington Park residents’ experience with illegals on their town boards in 2015.

It all brings me back to another 2015 story, one I wrote. It concerned WCBM radio co-host Sue Payne, who stated that while at an immigration rally, she became privy to three conference calls in which 16 Obama administration officials discussed plans for what could only be called the final destruction of traditional America and the cementing of leftist hegemony.

At issue was an amnesty scheme whose goal was to use illegal aliens as “seedlings,” the federal officials said, according to Payne. They will “navigate, not assimilate,” as they “take over the host,” create a “country within a country” and start “pushing the citizens into the shadows,” she related them as saying.

You can decide if Payne’s phone-call claim is credible. But however conscious it is, however planned out it is, however orchestrated it is, the above is what’s happening. We were told that illegals were just doing jobs Americans won't do — but the dirty secret is that they’re being used to do a job on Americans.

Photo: Rawpixel / iStock / Getty Images Plus