McCain Attacks Trump for Tweet About the Press While Saying, "I Hate The Press"

While defending the New World Order on Sunday’s Meet The Press, Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.; shown) told host Chuck Todd that he is concerned that President Trump is “suppressing the free press” in what may be a move toward a dictatorship. He also attacked the president for expressing what McCain called “moral equivalency” where Russian President Vladimir Putin is concerned. McCain was careful to pull up short of actually calling President Trump a dictator-in-the-making, but his point was clear: Putin’s puppet is attacking the press to build a dictatorship.

In the interview, McCain said the goals of the Trump administration “would upset the last 70 years of a New World Order which was established after World War II.” Perhaps that explains the hatred the establishment — of which McCain is a veritable poster-boy — has expressed toward President Trump. Because whatever his faults may be, Trump rode to an electoral victory on an “America First” wave of campaign promises, and — for the biggest part so far — he is keeping those promises. Part of that will certainly mean kicking over the New World Order house of cards the establishment has been building for a lot longer than the 70 years McCain mentioned.

There is little doubt that McCain was referring — at least in part — to President Trump’s dismantling of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). TPP was a major building block in the continued growth of the New World Order and Trump’s refusal to go along is a major step in dialing back that growth. Speaking of his speech at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, McCain told Todd:

I was certainly referring to the threats that we are now facing with the stated goals of this administration, which would upset the last 70 years of a New World Order which was established after World War II. Seventy years based on human rights, respect for the law, free trade. All of the things, aspects of this world order that took place after one of the most horrific, terrible wars in history. And I'm for maintaining it. And I'm afraid that it's under assault from a variety of forces including, by the way, the Russians.

Ah, the obligatory reference to “the Russians.” Because according to this page of the establishment playbook, one is not allowed to speak of President Trump without trotting out the Russian Bear as an overworked beast of burden. Of course, since McCain’s point in this was to defend the New World Order, it is noteworthy that he mentioned the importance of so-called “free trade.”

Building on the reference to “the Russians,” McCain attacked President Trump for drawing a line of “moral equivalency” between “Vladimir Putin and the United States of America.” McCain said:

All this business with Vladimir Putin is very disturbing to all of us. To equate Vladimir Putin and the United States of America as he was asked — you know, I guess it was Bill O'Reilly who said — "But Putin is a killer." And he basically said, "So are we." That moral equivalency is a contradiction of everything the United States has ever stood for in the 20th and 21st century.

But were President Trump’s remarks to O'Reilly — taken in context — really “a contradiction of everything the United States has ever stood for in the 20th and 21st century”? That depends entirely on what one sees the United States as having “stood for in the 20th and 21st century.” What President Trump actually said in his Super Bowl interview with O'Reilly earlier this month was — as The New American reported in our ongoing article about Trump's First 100 Days:

In a pre-taped Fox News interview broadcast before the Super Bowl, Bill O’Reilly asked President Trump if he respected Putin. Trump said that “I do respect him” and that “I respect a lot of people but that doesn’t mean I am going to get along with him. He's a leader of his country. I say it's better to get along with Russia than not. And if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS ... that’s a good thing. Will I get along with him? I have no idea.” When Reilly pressed, “Putin’s a killer,” Trump said: “There are a lot of killers. Do you think our country is so innocent?” For a perspective regarding the latter comment, click here.

Considering the nearly constant bombing of the Middle East that has been going on for most of this writer’s life and the drone program which has been used to kill even American citizens living abroad (without anything resembling due process — or even charges for that matter), President Trump’s remarks are spot on. They are also the epitome of patriotism in that they call the United States to follow a higher path than it has followed as part of McCain’s New World Order.

McCain also took the opportunity to address President Trump’s tweet from Saturday. The tweet — coming from a president known for his unfiltered blasts on Twitter — said:

Don't believe the main stream (fake news) media. The White House is running VERY WELL. I inherited a MESS and am in the process of fixing it.

The tweet was direct response to media reports that the White House has been in “chaos” since Trump’s inauguration. The president used a press conference last week to say the same thing, but the media largely ignored it. Fortunately, social media is a place where the president can get his message out regardless of the media attempting to ignore it. This was that.

But, that’s not how McCain painted it. He said, dictators “get started by suppressing free press. In other words, a consolidation of power when you look at history, the first thing that dictators do is shut down the press.” He was careful to say, “I'm not saying that President Trump is trying to be a dictator. I'm just saying we need to learn the lessons of history.” So, without actually calling President Trump a would-be dictator, he certainly implied that “the lessons of history” point in that direction.

Interestingly, just before making those remarks, McCain expressed his own hatred of the press. He said:

A fundamental part of that new world order was a free press. I hate the press. I hate you especially. But the fact is we need you. We need a free press. We must have it. It's vital. If you want to preserve — I'm very serious now — if you want to preserve democracy as we know it, you have to have a free and many times adversarial press. And without it, I am afraid that we would lose so much of our individual liberties over time. That's how dictators get started.

In a twist of logic that only makes sense to those who have an agenda that does not allow the light of logic to illuminate their darkened minds, the liberal mainstream media reported on McCain’s remarks with headlines such as:

• McCain defends free press, raises specter of dictatorship from Trump's attacks (USA Today)

• McCain: Trump’s attacks on press are 'how dictators get started' (Politico)

• McCain criticizes Trump for calling media 'the enemy': 'That's how dictators get started' (Chicago Tribune)

Of course, left out of that reporting is the fact that President Trump has never said that he “hates” the press, much less a particular reporter. But as the liberal mainstream media twists the message to fit a narrative, the man who actually said to a reporter, "I hate the press. I hate you, especially," is hailed as the defender of a free press and the president who merely pointed out that some in the press often lie is accused of attacking the press to start a dictatorship.

If this proves anything, it is that President Trump is right about both the New World Order and the liberal mainstream media.

Photo of Senator John McCain: AP Images