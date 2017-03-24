Assange: Hillary, Intel Community Planning to Install Pence as POTUS

How deep does the plotting against President Donald Trump go? According to new allegations by WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange, Hillary Clinton and her network of political insiders, including many allies in the intelligence community, are actively plotting to replace President Trump with the amiable Vice President Mike Pence, whom they believe they can cow and control until his term in office expires, and then get Hillary elected in 2020.

On Tuesday, March 21, Assange tweeted that “Clinton stated privately this month that she is quietly pushing for a Pence takeover. She stated that Pence is predictable hence defeatable.” Assange added that two intelligence community officials close to Pence have said privately that they are planning on a Pence takeover.

It is hard to know whether Assange can back such claims with hard evidence, but, given the behavior of the radical Left, including Hillary and Obama and their supporters, it is no stretch to believe that a palace coup is being plotted. Moreover, there is ample reason to believe that Hillary Clinton intends to run for president again in four years; reports of her political demise are premature, to say the least. All that remains to be seen is to what lengths the Clintons, Obama, and the rest of the radical Left-Deep State axis of interests are willing to go to get rid of President Trump.

Photo: Vice President Pence

